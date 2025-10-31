TRM Strengthens Its Reliability and EAM Capabilities with the Acquisition of Performance Consulting Associates (PCA)

With its extensive offerings, PCA brings capabilities that will enhance TRM's ability to deliver integrated solutions across strategy, technology, and operations. Post this

"PCA's proven track record in enhancing business performance and driving enterprise-wide reliability improvements make them an ideal partner in our mission to help our clients connect strategy with execution," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "Their approach aligns perfectly with our vision to create an organization with unrivaled expertise and experience, delivering enterprise services to achieve operational and asset excellence."

PCA's capabilities interlock with TRM's digital transformation and technology solutions. They also complement services from the recent acquisitions of Aquitas Solutions and Stratum Consulting Partners. This synergy enables clients to move seamlessly from reliability strategy to technology selection, design, configuration, and adoption.

The combined organization also integrates the stalwart leadership and deep expertise of PCA and IDCON, acquired by TRM in 2021. Bringing these two industry leaders together will accelerate innovation through shared methodologies and broader service offerings.

"What makes this union so natural," said Richard "Dick" DeFazio, PCA's Founder and CEO, "is the profound cultural and business alignment between PCA and TRM. We share a commitment to integrity and client success, delivering practical, results-driven solutions. Joining forces with our long-time friends and colleagues at IDCON and TRM allows us to generate greater value for our clients." Dick will serve as the General Manager, Consulting at TRM.

Christer Idhammar, founder of IDCON, Inc., echoes that sentiment. "I have known PCA and Dick DeFazio as a friend for many years and I am excited to finally see IDCON and PCA together under the TRM umbrella. Together with other TRM entities, I look forward to us having an even stronger presence in the Asset Management space."

This latest acquisition underscores TRM's commitment to delivering end-to-end advisory and implementation services that empower organizations to achieve lasting performance improvement. With PCA's seasoned team and strong client relationships, TRM is poised to expand its impact across manufacturing, utilities, life sciences, and key process industries.

About TRM

TRM (Total Resource Management) empowers asset-intensive organizations to achieve operational excellence through strategic enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM), and digital transformation services. With deep expertise across IBM Maximo, SAP PM, HxGN, TRIRIGA, AspenTech, and PTC (IoT) platforms, TRM delivers tailored, platform-agnostic solutions that help clients improve reliability, reduce costs, and meet evolving regulatory demands. From roadmap development to implementation and support, TRM provides scalable services that bridge the gap between people, processes, and technology – helping clients stay competitive in a connected, data-driven world. www.trmnet.com

