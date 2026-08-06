Trojan Storage Runs 56 Facilities Across Six States. Here's Why the Gold Standard of Self-Storage Uses QuikStor.

"QuikStor has provided us with fast, reliable reporting across our portfolio, and it's allowed us to automate day to day tasks such as communication, delinquency automation, and payments." -- Pedro Florida, President, Trojan Storage Post this

"What makes Trojan Storage special is the years of experience and the high standard of quality," said Florida. "Our team has decades of experience in operating efficient, customer-friendly self storage. Our standard of cleanliness and upkeep of our properties, as well as the training of our employees, make us the gold standard for self storage."

Managing that quality bar across 56 properties requires more than good intentions. It requires a facility management system built by people who have actually run real storage facilities through thick and thin.

"There are many nuances to a day to day self-storage operation that typical software companies might not see behind the curtains," Florida said. "QuikStor was built by operators and gives us a competitive edge when it comes to the day to day work of each facility. It makes it easy for site managers, district managers, and leaders to lease to new tenants and run our facilities as efficiently as possible."

Centralized Visibility. Automated Operations.

For an operator running 56 facilities from a corporate office, switching between reports property by property isn't an option. Florida credits QuikStor with cross-portfolio visibility that turns scattered data into fast decisions.

"QuikStor has facilitated the process with cross portfolio visibility, quick reports, and the ability to spot trends and make decisions in a better and faster way," Florida said. "It's provided us with fast, reliable reporting across our portfolio, and it's allowed us to automate day to day tasks such as communication, delinquency automation, and payments."

That automation extends to lien management, a process Trojan Storage brought fully in-house after moving to QuikStor.

"QuikStor has had a positive impact on delinquency and lien management," Florida said. "Since bringing that entire process in house, we are now centralized, saving time, improving efficiency, and reducing risk."

Built by Operators. Trusted by Operators.

Florida, who oversees a portfolio built on consistency, cleanliness, and customer experience, said the reason to look at QuikStor comes down to who builds it.

"The reason I would recommend QuikStor to other storage owners is that the software is truly backed by operator experience," Florida said. "It has a vast ecosystem of API connections with business partners that let you choose the right vendor for your own management style, plus the visibility and speed of reporting that lets you manage every property from one dashboard."

Asked what it would take to move his 56-facility portfolio to another FMS, Florida didn't hedge.

"We feel very good, very safe, and well supported by the QuikStor team. I can't imagine anything that would make me change. If anything, I want to continue to partner with QuikStor to grow our relationship and solidify it over the years."

About Trojan Storage

Trojan Storage is a privately held, owner-operated self-storage company operating 56 facilities across six states, with a concentrated presence on the West Coast in Washington, Oregon, California, and Arizona, and a growing footprint on the East Coast in Illinois and New Jersey. Backed by more than 50 combined years of self-storage operating experience, Trojan Storage is known throughout the industry for its standard of cleanliness, consistency, and staff training. Learn more at trojanstorage.com.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built by operators, for operators. QuikStor delivers a fast, reliable, purpose-built facility management system designed to power intelligent automation and streamlined operations, giving operators the confidence, performance, and long-term partner they need to scale. Learn more at quikstor.com.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor