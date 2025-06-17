TROLLKIDS Partners with Centric Software to Power Scalability, Track Compliance and Achieve Sustainability Goals

Managing the growing number of certifications was a major reason we adopted Centric PLM Post this

TROLLKIDS turned to Centric SMB, the cloud-based PLM solution for small and mid-sized businesses, to address key challenges in the children's outdoor apparel industry, including navigating strict EU sustainability and product safety regulations, as well as the complexity of tracking compliance across their diverse product range.

"Managing the growing number of certifications was a major reason we adopted Centric PLM," explains Nadine Priester, Director Apparel Development at TROLLKIDS. "The solution enables us to ensure product safety and monitor our sustainability progress—from materials to packaging—while keeping up to date with all required industry standards."

The decision to partner with Centric Software was driven by several key differentiators. An employee at TROLLKIDS had previously worked with Centric PLM in a former position and was already well-acquainted with the system and its implementation process. Their positive experience—marked by a seamless rollout and a reliable platform—led them to strongly recommend Centric to the team. Another influential factor is Centric's extensive industry experience, well-established processes and highly supportive team. This last point is especially important for TROLLKIDS, as keeping daily operations running smoothly throughout the implementation phase is essential to protect internal resources and ensure the team can remain fully focused on business-critical tasks.

TROLLKIDS anticipates substantial operational benefits from Centric PLM, including a much-needed 'single source of truth' for all product-related data, accessible to all employees, and the capability for flexible, insightful analysis of complex information in real-time.

"Centric allows us to remain agile and informed, even as our team expands," shares Priester. "We expect significant improvements in compliance and sustainability management, reduced time to market and enhanced workflow efficiency."

Reflecting on the partnership so far, TROLLKIDS praises Centric Software's proactive, hands-on support.

"The collaboration has been incredibly positive, marked by trust and open communication from the very beginning. Centric's demonstration of the system using our actual data clearly illustrates the practical benefits of the solution and ease of use. It made the end-decision obvious."

Building on this momentum, TROLLKIDS look forward to maximizing the potential of their PLM investment.

"The most exciting thing for us about Centric is that we now have the perfect springboard for future growth," concludes Priester. "For us this is a long-term solution that offers many other options in addition to the basic system."

"We are excited to support TROLLKIDS as they take their business to the next level of innovation," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "Their impressive commitment to sustainability, compliance and product excellence perfectly aligns with Centric's mission. We look forward to a successful, long-term partnership."

Trollkids ( trollkids.com)

The idea for the outdoor brand TROLLKIDS was born in 2011 in the middle of Norway's mountains: the three outdoor enthusiasts Jorn, Jeaneth and Tobias decided to found TROLLKIDS on a trekking tour that took them and their families through Norway's Jotunheimen mountains: a brand that offers young nature-loving families robust, versatile and affordable outdoor products for children.

The idea quickly became a reality, and TROLLKIDS enjoys great popularity today.

The product range, which is constantly being developed and improved, includes jackets, vests, shirts, pants, sandals, hiking and mountain boots, ski clothing, accessories such as hats and gloves, as well as rucksacks and sleeping bags. Depending on the area of use, the models are waterproof, windproof, water-repellent and/or breathable.

