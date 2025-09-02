Tron Womack named president and owner of Accio Data following passing of founder Barry Boes

Tron Womack assumes sole ownership of the company and now servers as its president.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data today announced that Tron Womack has been appointed as the new president and owner of the background screening technology platform. Womack succeeds Barry Boes, Accio Data's founder, who passed away August 18.

Womack has been with Accio Data since its first year of operation and most recently served as chief technology officer. With more than 18 years of leadership experience within the company, he brings a deep understanding of its technology, culture, and customer needs.

"Barry built more than a company — he built a culture of innovation, integrity, and collaboration that continues to guide us," said Womack. "I am honored to carry forward his legacy and ensure Accio Data remains an employee-owned company dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology for our partners."

Womack also highlighted the strength of the company's leadership team.

"Accio Data is fortunate to have an exceptional leadership group committed to our mission and vision," Womack said. "Together, we will build on Barry's legacy and continue driving growth and innovation in the background screening industry."

