Troon Partners with Skins to Elevate Golf Experience for Players Worldwide

"Partnering with Troon marks a key moment for SKINS and our mission to enhance the enjoyment, accessibility and ease of use for golf games," said Ryan Morrison, CEO and Founder of SKINS. "This collaboration will enhance the competitive and leisure gaming experience for golfers globally, bringing our cutting-edge app to a wider audience through Troon's expansive network of properties. We are excited to continue transforming and modernizing on-course golf betting games to elevate the social experience for players around the world."

The SKINS team views the competitive landscape of golf apps as validation of the market's potential. Their focus extends from local competition and leaderboards to the intersection of competitive amateur golf and social media. By enabling golfers to invite others to watch their rounds and share match content, SKINS aims to enhance the social experience of golf.

The ethos of SKINS is about truly gamifying the sport of golf, especially during typical leisure play. Morrison views SKINS as an advancement of the scorecard, which became obsolete after the mass adoption of the smartphone. Players will now track their game and rank as well as communicate to each other within the app through SKINS' social scorecard.

The company's genesis stems from Morrison's passion for golf and the competitive betting camaraderie experienced with friends while playing. Seeing a void in the market for a product to service on-course betting functionality, Morrison set out on an endeavor to craft a highly responsive app that remains seamless for small and large groups of golfers. The result was SKINS, which solves common problems faced by golfers and their groups including:

Deciding which game to play with an unlimited number of participants

Understanding the rules

Tracking game progress through leaderboards and other features

Allowing golfers to track standings and game bets in real time

Ensuring fair play and accurate scorekeeping

Live tournament play

GPS course location and course search

Separate group games during tournament play such as WOLF

Seamless invitations to friends joining

Available on both iOS and Android, SKINS simplifies score entry and bet tracking, making it easy to start a round with friends or even strangers waiting to tee off. The app uses GPS to locate nearby players and courses, guides players through game options, calculates course handicaps, and features a user-friendly interface for score entry and bet accounting. The real-time leaderboard shows wins and losses, and integrates with Venmo and other cash apps for seamless settlement.

Visit www.skinsapp.com to download the app for free and join the revolution in on-course competition. Follow SKINS on social media - @skinsapp.

About SKINS

With summer golf in full swing, SKINS has launched its long-awaited app for passionate golfers who crave excitement every time they step onto the tee box. Catering to the 83% of the 67 million golfers worldwide who enjoy on-course betting games like Wolf, Banker, Vegas, Hammer, and Skins, the SKINS app enhances on-course competition and social interaction.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 900-plus locations in 45-plus states and 35-plus countries, including operational responsibility for 575-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon's award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. Troon's family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf, ICON Management and Eventive Sports. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, TroonMagazine.com or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Troon Chronicles, Press Room, and via The Turn Podcast.

