Trophy Point Capital Named No.1380 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Trophy Point Capital earned a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 1380 overall and No.108 in the financial services sector.

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trophy Point Capital has been ranked No.1380 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

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