Trophy Point Capital Named No.1380 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Trophy Point Capital earned a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 1380 overall and No.108 in the financial services sector.
ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trophy Point Capital has been ranked No.1380 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.
About Trophy Point Capital
Trophy Point Capital is a direct balance sheet lender serving clients (borrowers) and investors. The company provides responsive, short loan products across a variety of asset classes to include 1-4 family homes, apartment complexes, select commercial opportunities, and entitled land. Within these asset classes, Trophy Point can provide fix-and-flip, bridge, and new construction financing (to include modular and manufactured homes) to real estate entrepreneurs while responsibly managing capital on behalf of its investors. With more than $370 million in loans originated and zero investor capital loss, Trophy Point has built its reputation on speed, disciplined underwriting, responsive service, and a commitment to delivering attractive, consistent returns for its investors.
Media Contact
Manuela Perez, Trophy Point Capital, 1 5103847130, [email protected], https://trophypointcapital.com
SOURCE Trophy Point Capital
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