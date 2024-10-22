Tropical Nights Gala 2025 Aims to Raise $1 Million to Support Autism Community in South Florida

"Chairing Tropical Nights is both an honor and a deeply personal mission for us," said Cristian LaCapra. "Our goal is not just to raise funds, but to further elevate awareness, ensuring CARD can continue to expand its transformative impact throughout our community." Post this

The gala, which is CARD's signature community fundraiser, will be held on April 5, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami. Cristian LaCapra, a Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust, brings extensive experience in wealth management and a strategic approach to fundraising, setting elevated targets for the event. Alongside his wife, Gianni, former Director of Sales & Marketing at Decorative Sales Associates and a Constituency Board Member of CARD, the couple is known for their impactful community involvement in Miami. Their contributions and roles span organizations such as CARD, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, The Cushman School, Girls Inc. of Greater Miami, and the United Way of Miami-Dade. Their personal connection to CARD began when their son Nico was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2018, and since then, they have been passionate advocates for the organization.

"Chairing Tropical Nights is both an honor and a deeply personal mission for us," said Cristian LaCapra. "Our goal is not just to raise funds, but to further elevate awareness, ensuring CARD can continue to expand its transformative impact throughout our community."

Tropical Nights 2025 will spotlight Lileana de Moya of The de Moya Foundation for her decades-long dedication to the neurodiverse community. With a remarkable career spanning roles as a registered nurse, special education advocate, and founder of multiple initiatives supporting young adults with disabilities, Lileana has tirelessly worked to create pathways to inclusion and employment. The gala promises an evening of inspiration and celebration, featuring both silent and live auction, entertainment, and powerful personal testimonies from families whose lives have been transformed by CARD.

Funds raised during the event will support CARD's efforts to further expand its reach, including increasing staff, opening additional satellite offices, and enhancing outreach to minority communities such as the Black and Haitian communities. CARD also aims to establish a physical presence in the Florida Keys to better serve families in that region. CARD's free and comprehensive approach spans the entire life span, from early childhood intervention to geriatric care, ensuring continuous family support and services for individuals with autism and related disabilities

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Tropical Nights are now available. For more information, visit CARD's website, TropicalNights.CARD.Miami.edu, or contact Michelle Costa at [email protected].

About the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD)

CARD stands for the Center for Autism & Related Disabilities at the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University. CARD's mission is to provide support and assistance with the goal of optimizing the potential of people with autism and related disabilities.

CARD offers support at no cost to families within the natural contexts of settings including the home, childcare programs and schools, businesses, and the larger community, and provides this support across the entire lifespan, from early childhood to adulthood. CARD in collaboration with The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation, supports adults on their journey to find meaningful employment and works with South Florida companies to create these opportunities. CARD empowers the community with training and resources to make their places and spaces more inclusive through its Autism Friendly Initiative. CARD serves families and individuals in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. To learn more, visit www.card.miami.edu.

CARD is part of a statewide network of seven CARD centers at leading universities throughout Florida including the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University in South Florida.

