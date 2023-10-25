Tropical Smoothie Cafe® and Schoox Discuss the Benefits of a Strong Onboarding Program at DevLearn 2023

The session will discuss how the right experience engages new hires and promotes organizational culture.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider, Schoox, is joined by their customer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC ("TSC"), to present "Onboarding to Development: How Tropical Smoothie Cafe Franchisees Get People Trained & All-In" during DevLearn 2023 at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.

A strong onboarding program, supported by the right technology, can make all the difference in delivering a standardized and consistent experience across a brand.

In the session, Kenna Barnhart, Director of Learning and Development for TSC, and David Wentworth, VP, Learning Platform Evangelist for Schoox, discuss onboarding in a franchise environment and ways the Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand leverages technology to help TSC and franchise owners onboard and engage their respective new hires and get them to go all in on the brand's culture.

Discussion topics include:

Connection between onboarding and engagement

Challenges and strategies in the franchise environment

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's challenges and successes

DevLearn is the place to explore how technology can support learning and development. The event's comprehensive program includes all the tools, solutions, strategies, and best practices to ensure success.

Attendees can experience Schoox's learning management platform and content marketplace in the expo hall in Booth #401.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

TSC is the franchisor of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with its better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, today there are more than 1,335 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations in 44 states. For the third year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 10 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award. In 2023, for the third consecutive year, the brand received the TopScore FUND Award with a score of 920, the highest in the QSR segment by FRANdata.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

