Tropoc Achieves Green List Status Through FDA Giving U.S. Companies an Accelerated Option to Import Brazilian Pepper.

Tropoc, part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, is the only processor to have achieved Green List status, which will maximize speed and flexibility for U.S. customers seeking to source high-quality, sustainable pepper from Brazil.

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tropoc and Fuchs North America are part of the Fuchs Gruppe, a global market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions, and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries. This is a huge achievement that benefits importers and others seeking to easily source Brazilian pepper into the U.S. market.

Based in Castanhal, Brazil, Tropoc partners directly with farmers to refine whole pepper before exporting it worldwide. Achieving Green List status means that Tropoc and its products have met the FDA's criteria to be excluded from automatic detention upon import, which is typically required of pepper from Brazil. This achievement maximizes flexibility for customers, offering them multiple avenues for sourcing whole and ground pepper products from a trusted Brazilian source. As the only pepper processor from the region to have achieved this clearance from the FDA, the ability to expedite the import process is unique to Tropoc. Learn more about Tropoc's products at: https://tropoc.com.br/en/

Maximum Flexibility from a Trusted Supplier

Tropoc has been a trusted supplier of pepper since 1973 and this achievement offers U.S.-based companies more flexibility; eliminating many of the hurdles tied to importing from Brazil. Companies can opt to purchase black, white, green or red pepper from Tropoc in a way that best meets their needs.

"We're excited to offer customers in North America a practical alternative to purchase processed or whole pepper from origin and avoid logistical challenges like FDA detention or other importing delays," states Mike Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services at Fuchs. Interested companies should contact a Fuchs North America sales representative to learn more about Tropoc pepper.

Commitment to Quality, Sustainability, and Transparency

Fuchs Gruppe and all affiliate companies recognize the importance of having a strong supply chain that prioritizes quality, sustainability, and traceability. We are committed to implementing programs and practices that adhere to the highest standards and ensure the delivery of quality products to our customers.

Cultivated in ideal climate and soil conditions, Tropoc pepper is hand-picked, sun-dried, and steam treated at origin. With high quality standards and a robust food safety management program, Tropoc is ISO 22000:2005 certified and has also received Halal and Kosher certifications.

Tropoc is dedicated to upholding sustainable cultivation practices and protecting the environment. Using a 100% sun-drying technique, Tropoc prevents pollution from wood combustion. Furthermore, they have invested in satellite monitoring to ensure no deforestation of the rainforests. By partnering closely with local farmers, Tropoc supports economic, social, and ecological development in the region.

Lot traceability is among Tropoc's core tenets, and they have committed to a transparent supply chain by registering and tracking producers so that pepper can be traced from its origin in the field to the final customer.

Sourcing Black Pepper Products from Tropoc

The upcoming growing season will yield a new crop of Brazilian pepper in the fall. Booking times are approaching. Food companies can contact Fuchs North America, on behalf of Tropoc, to begin preparing for the next crop cycle.

About Fuchs Gruppe

Fuchs Gruppe is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices, and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles, and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs Gruppe's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

Website address: www.fuchsna.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Gruppe, 1 4435441228, [email protected], www.fuchsna.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Fuchs Gruppe