Trops App Launches With Halloween Art Crawl, Turning NYC's Lower East Side Into a Live Art Treasure Hunt

"Trops has tapped into the modern cultural economy in a way that drives both social engagement and revenue potential. It's a rare moment where impact and investment align — an exciting opportunity for early-stage investors." Post this

"Trops isn't just about finding art — it's about experiencing it," said Nora Tofigh, Founder & CEO of Trops. "We're building a platform that makes local art accessible, rewarding, and memorable, while creating meaningful economic opportunities for artists and cultural venues."

Through the app, users can:

Discover & Collect — Find visual and performing Art Drops, collect digital tokens, and unlock exclusive artist content.

Engage & Support — Earn rewards and directly support local businesses and artists.

Explore & Connect — Navigate curated art maps that bring communities into the spotlight.

The November launch will also debut the Browse Book Pay feature. BBP is a matchmaking styled booking platform within the app for host venues to directly discover, connect and book performing artists that integrates with the treasure hunt, showcasing local talent and connecting them with local businesses.

For investors, Trops represents a scalable, engagement-driven platform in the growing intersection of art, technology, and experience-based commerce. With expansion into additional markets in 2026 and a robust partnership pipeline, the company is well-positioned to capture cultural relevance and market share.

"Trops has tapped into the modern cultural economy in a way that drives both social engagement and revenue potential. It's a rare moment where impact and investment align — an exciting opportunity for early-stage investors," said art dealer and advisor Ohlynn Wright.

Launch Event & Availability

Trops' official launch will be celebrated with a series of art activations and community events across New York City beginning October 29, 2025 as part of a Halloween Art Crawl in the Lower East Side.

About Trops

Trops (by Colla Nexus, Inc.) is a mobile platform redefining local art discovery through gamified, interactive experiences. By blending physical exploration with digital rewards, Trops empowers users to connect with their communities in authentic, memorable ways while driving visibility and revenue for artists and businesses. Learn more at www.tropsculture.com. The Trops app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

Media Contact:

Nedah Kalantari

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

+1.212.518.7692

Media Contact

Nedah Kalantari, Colla Nexus, 1 1 212.518.7692, [email protected], https://tropsculture.com/

SOURCE Trops App