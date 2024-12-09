TROY Gives Back: TROY Group Announces December 2024 Giving Initiative

"At TROY Group, we believe in giving back," said Eric Howard, Director of Marketing at TROY Group. "This initiative allows us to connect with our customers in a special way, giving them the opportunity to support causes they care about. Together, we can make a real difference." Post this

The Salvation Army – A global organization focused on meeting human needs during times of crisis. From disaster relief to combating homelessness, The Salvation Army offers services that transform lives and restore hope.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – Dedicated to advancing cures and prevention for pediatric diseases, St. Jude leads the way in life-saving research, ensuring that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Paws With a Cause – An organization that enhances independence and quality of life for individuals with disabilities by providing custom-trained assistance dogs, while also advancing awareness and advocacy for the assistance dog industry.

National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) – The NDSS promotes the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome through advocacy, education, and community resources designed to empower individuals and families.

"At TROY Group, we believe in giving back," said Eric Howard, Director of Marketing at TROY Group. "This initiative allows us to connect with our customers in a special way, giving them the opportunity to support causes they care about. Together, we can make a real difference."

Through their purchases, TROY customers become part of a larger mission to provide support to communities in need.

On top of the TROY Gives Back initiative, TROY makes it their mission to donate to 50 local and national charities each year, including Children's Home of Wheeling, Lincoln Media Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Augusta Levy Learning Center, and many more.

The TROY Gives Back initiative runs from December 5th to December 31st, 2024.

For more information about the initiative, these remarkable organizations, or TROY Group's commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit http://www.troygroup.com.

Together, we can spread hope and kindness this holiday season. We hope you'll join us in our mission to give back!

