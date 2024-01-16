TROY Group Announces Reseller, Distributor, and Partner of the Year

"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of RELYCO, Distribution Management, and AB Distribution as our Reseller, Partner, and Distributor of the Year for 2023," said Ari Mellon, VP of Sales and Marketing at TROY Group. Post this

Distribution Management, a leader in the distribution of imaging products and services, began distributing TROY's line of secure MICR check printing and document security solutions over 20 years ago. The company's national distribution footprint featuring the latest in technology and automation, supported TROY's desire to employ a world-class supply-chain provider to meet the distribution needs of both their reseller partners and their customers alike.

Adding to the celebration of successful collaborations, TROY Group is delighted to recognize RELYCO as the Reseller of the Year for 2023. This award acknowledges resellers who excel in providing top-notch service, valuable sales support, and exceptional customer experience within the TROY community. RELYCO's commitment to distributing TROY's line of secure MICR check printing and document security solutions has significantly contributed to the success of both companies over the past year. The partnership between TROY and RELYCO has been characterized by a shared vision and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers in an ever-changing business landscape.

"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of RELYCO, Distribution Management, and AB Distribution as our Reseller, Partner, and Distributor of the Year for 2023," said Ari Mellon, VP of Sales and Marketing at TROY Group. "Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence have played a pivotal role in the success of TROY Group, and we look forward to continued collaboration and mutual growth in the coming years."

The recognition of Distribution Management, AB Distributing and RELYCO aligns with TROY Group's commitment to fostering strong, mutually beneficial partnerships and the shared success achieved through collaboration and dedication to customer satisfaction. TROY Group extends its heartfelt congratulations to RELYCO, Distribution Management, and AB Distribution for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to the success of TROY Group in 2023.

About TROY:

TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.

