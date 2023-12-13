TROY Group Demonstrates Commitment to Community with Yearly Donations

"These donations reflect our dedication to creating a positive and lasting change in the areas where we live and work," said Aimee Orum, Vice President of Human Resources at TROY Group. Post this

Throughout December, TROY Group is actively seeking donations for The Salvation Army, the global force that serves our local communities with unwavering dedication. From food distribution to emergency shelter and social services, they bring relief to those in crisis. To donate to this fundraiser, visit TROY Group's virtual kettle here:

https://give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/fundraiser/5105746

The following other organizations have received generous contributions from TROY Group in 2023:

Youth Services Systems, Inc: Youth Services Systems, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive services to at-risk youth and their families. Their programs focus on areas such as counseling, education, and community engagement to empower young individuals and foster positive development.

Catholic Charities, West Virginia: Catholic Charities is a well-established organization that works to alleviate poverty and aid individuals and families in need. Their services often include food assistance, housing support, and various social services to promote a better quality of life for vulnerable populations.

The Children's Home of Wheeling: The Children's Home of Wheeling is a residential facility and community-based service provider that focuses on the well-being of children and families. They offer a range of programs aimed at ensuring the safety, stability, and healthy development of children facing adversity.

Augusta Levy Learning Center: Augusta Levy Learning Center is dedicated to providing educational services for children with autism spectrum disorders. Their programs emphasize early intervention, individualized education, and support for families, helping children with autism reach their full potential.

St. John's Home for Children: St. John's Home for Children is a refuge for children facing challenging circumstances, providing a safe and nurturing environment. They offer residential care, counseling, and support services to help children overcome difficulties and build a foundation for a brighter future.

YMCA, Wheeling: The YMCA in Wheeling is a community-focused organization that provides a range of programs and services, including fitness and recreation, childcare, and community development. The YMCA plays a vital role in promoting health and well-being for individuals and families in the local area.

"These donations reflect our dedication to creating a positive and lasting change in the areas where we live and work," said Aimee Orum, Vice President of Human Resources at TROY Group. "We are thrilled to extend our support to these outstanding organizations that work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in our community."

