TROY Group Joins Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program

TROY FlexPay, TROY Group’s newest accounts payable automation software, seamlessly integrates with - QuickBooks, and empowers users with the flexibility to pay vendors their own way; whether via ACH, digital check, paper check, or a check fulfillment service all from a single platform. Additionally, TROY FlexPay equips users to effortlessly create and access detailed financial reports, streamlining their accounts payable management with easy-to-use tools.

David Lorenz, Director of Product at TROY Group, expresses his enthusiasm for this partnership: "We are thrilled to join the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program and offer small businesses greater security and ease of use in processing their payments however and from wherever they like. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and our goal is to simplify their financial operations, so they can focus on what they do best - running their businesses."

TROY FlexPay goes beyond payment flexibility. It also empowers QuickBooks users to print their own custom checks directly onto blank check stock, a security feature previously unavailable. Users can create and print MICR lines, digital signatures, and custom logos on checks, all while saving on pre-printed stock and fortifying the security of their sensitive financial data.

Roney Branch, Director of Mid-Markets and Partner Sales for QuickBooks, adds, "By joining services with TROY FlexPay, we can help clients and prospective customers streamline and manage their accounts payable process."

For more information about TROY Group and TROY FlexPay, and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://flexpay.troygroup.com

Media Contact

Eric Howard, TROY Group, (304) 232-0899, [email protected], https://www.troygroup.com/

