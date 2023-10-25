TROY Group Joins Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program

With TROY FlexPay integrated with QuickBooks, small business owners can manage their accounts payable process like never before.
WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group, a leading provider of financial document security and software solutions, has ignited a new era of financial empowerment for small businesses worldwide. TROY Group is proud to announce its participation in the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program with Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. This collaboration signifies a monumental stride in TROY Group's mission to deliver TROY FlexPay, a cutting-edge accounts payable software to small businesses around the world.
For over six decades, TROY Group has fortified businesses and banks of all sizes with innovative software and hardware solutions that elevate document and financial security. By aligning TROY FlexPay with QuickBooks, small business owners now have access to a critical tool for managing their bills.
TROY FlexPay, TROY Group’s newest accounts payable automation software, seamlessly integrates with - QuickBooks, and empowers users with the flexibility to pay vendors their own way; whether via ACH, digital check, paper check, or a check fulfillment service all from a single platform. Additionally, TROY FlexPay equips users to effortlessly create and access detailed financial reports, streamlining their accounts payable management with easy-to-use tools.
David Lorenz, Director of Product at TROY Group, expresses his enthusiasm for this partnership: "We are thrilled to join the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program and offer small businesses greater security and ease of use in processing their payments however and from wherever they like. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and our goal is to simplify their financial operations, so they can focus on what they do best - running their businesses."
TROY FlexPay goes beyond payment flexibility. It also empowers QuickBooks users to print their own custom checks directly onto blank check stock, a security feature previously unavailable. Users can create and print MICR lines, digital signatures, and custom logos on checks, all while saving on pre-printed stock and fortifying the security of their sensitive financial data.
Roney Branch, Director of Mid-Markets and Partner Sales for QuickBooks, adds, "By joining services with TROY FlexPay, we can help clients and prospective customers streamline and manage their accounts payable process."
For more information about TROY Group and TROY FlexPay, and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://flexpay.troygroup.com
Media Contact
Eric Howard, TROY Group, (304) 232-0899, [email protected], https://www.troygroup.com/
SOURCE TROY Group
Share this article