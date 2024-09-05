TROY Group Set to Light Up PRINTING United Expo at Booth #C3573

Eric Howard, TROY's Director of Sales and Marketing, expressed, "In a city known for its boldness and brilliance, we're excited to showcase our cutting-edge technologies that deliver performance without compromise." Post this

But that's not all — TROY is raising the stakes with exciting giveaways designed to enhance not only your PRINTING United experience but also to make your Vegas adventure unforgettable. These exclusive prizes capture the spirit of Las Vegas and are sure to create lasting memories.

TROY's innovative AccurioPress MICR series includes the newly launched 6272P, 7120, and 7136P models—designed to support high-volume check printing tasks without sacrificing quality or security. Each unit stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence and security, equipped with TROY MICR Toner Secure™, engineered to safeguard against fraudulent alterations.

Eric Howard, TROY's Director of Sales and Marketing, expressed, "In a city known for its boldness and brilliance, we're excited to showcase our cutting-edge technologies that deliver performance without compromise. Our expanded MICR printer lineup is incomparable in the industry. We invite everyone to our booth and look forward to captivating discussions around how we can help businesses safeguard their assets and optimize their operations."

Beyond the captivating displays and compelling technology, PRINTING United Expo is about building connections and exploring new horizons. Whether you are exploring new applications, technologies, or simply seeking to diversify your offerings, this is your chance to learn from industry leaders and innovators.

As you navigate through the expo, be sure to visit TROY at Booth #C3573. Engage with our team of experts, and spin the wheel of opportunity as we unveil powerful solutions tailored to meet your unique needs.

For more information on TROY's latest innovations, please visit troygroup.com or connect with us at Booth #C3573 during PRINTING United. Make sure not to miss your chance to win fabulous prizes that will leave an unforgettable mark on your Vegas experience.

