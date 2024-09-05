TROY Group Set to Light Up PRINTING United Expo at Booth #C3573

As the vibrant lights of the Las Vegas Strip beckon, TROY Group is thrilled to announce its attendance at the highly anticipated PRINTING United Expo, taking place from September 10-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Join us at Booth #C3573 for a firsthand experience of innovation, and get ready to roll the dice on the latest advancements in printing technology.
WHEELING, W.Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's PRINTING United Expo promises to be a high-stakes affair, welcoming industry professionals to explore the most dynamic and comprehensive printing event in the world. With over a million square feet of cutting-edge technology on display, this expo brings together the print community to discover solutions that will drive success and streamline operations. From wide-format printing to apparel and everything in between, attendees will find an unparalleled opportunity to expand their knowledge and deepen their networks.
At TROY's booth, attendees will have the chance to see our latest innovations in action, including the incredible Konica Minolta AccurioPress MICR series and the powerhouse TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer. Adam Wilson, Production Channel Guru, and Eric Howard, our Director of Marketing, will be on-site, ready to engage, inform, and provide insights into how our printing solutions can transform your business operations. Come to witness the seamless blend of speed, security, and vibrant color capabilities that set TROY apart from the competition.
But that's not all — TROY is raising the stakes with exciting giveaways designed to enhance not only your PRINTING United experience but also to make your Vegas adventure unforgettable. These exclusive prizes capture the spirit of Las Vegas and are sure to create lasting memories.
TROY's innovative AccurioPress MICR series includes the newly launched 6272P, 7120, and 7136P models—designed to support high-volume check printing tasks without sacrificing quality or security. Each unit stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence and security, equipped with TROY MICR Toner Secure™, engineered to safeguard against fraudulent alterations.
Eric Howard, TROY's Director of Sales and Marketing, expressed, "In a city known for its boldness and brilliance, we're excited to showcase our cutting-edge technologies that deliver performance without compromise. Our expanded MICR printer lineup is incomparable in the industry. We invite everyone to our booth and look forward to captivating discussions around how we can help businesses safeguard their assets and optimize their operations."
Beyond the captivating displays and compelling technology, PRINTING United Expo is about building connections and exploring new horizons. Whether you are exploring new applications, technologies, or simply seeking to diversify your offerings, this is your chance to learn from industry leaders and innovators.
As you navigate through the expo, be sure to visit TROY at Booth #C3573. Engage with our team of experts, and spin the wheel of opportunity as we unveil powerful solutions tailored to meet your unique needs.
For more information on TROY's latest innovations, please visit troygroup.com or connect with us at Booth #C3573 during PRINTING United. Make sure not to miss your chance to win fabulous prizes that will leave an unforgettable mark on your Vegas experience.
