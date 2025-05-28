TROY Group Showcases Secure Printing Solutions in Ethiopia

"Our secure printing solutions are designed to protect against fraud and ensure the authenticity of key documents, which are critical to the country's governance and modernization efforts.," Mark Bond, Sales Director EMEA & APAC noted. Post this

Mark Bond, Sales Director, EMEA & APAC at TROY Group, opened the session with welcoming remarks, emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting Ethiopia's efforts in institutional modernization. Additional speakers included Naomi Fellows, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia, and Million Teshome, General Manager at BIZET General Trading PLC, TROY's official partner in Ethiopia. Million Teshome also conducted an in-depth technology demonstration during the event. Together, these presentations highlighted the significance of U.S.-Ethiopian collaboration in promoting secure and transparent governance.

This partnership has already led to the successful adoption of TROY Group's secure printing solutions by key Ethiopian institutions, including the Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency (CRRSA), the Document Authentication and Registration Agency (DARA), Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise (BSPE), and Abay Printing and Paper Packaging. With TROY Group's technologies, these organizations are improving the security of critical documents essential to domestic governance and international operations, such as U.S. visa and citizenship applications.

Speaking about the event, Mark Bond noted, "TROY is honored to support Ethiopia's transition toward stronger institutional frameworks and digital transformation. Our secure printing solutions are designed to protect against fraud and ensure the authenticity of key documents, which are critical to the country's governance and modernization efforts."

As Ethiopia advances its initiatives in digital transformation, TROY Group's technologies serve as a key enabler in promoting transparency and enhancing the security of official credentials. This partnership, facilitated by the U.S. Government, not only demonstrates TROY's commitment to global security solutions but also reflects Ethiopia's dedication to adopting resilient and innovative technologies.

TROY Group, Inc. is a leading provider of secure on-demand printing solutions for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, TROY delivers cutting-edge printing technologies that enable organizations to enhance financial security, streamline operations, and achieve their printing objectives with confidence.

