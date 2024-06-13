TROY Group Steals the Show at IPMA Des Moines Trade Show

TROY Program Manager, Adam Wilson, expressed his enthusiasm about the event's success: "The IPMA Trade Show in Des Moines was an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our latest advancements in secure printing and mailing technology. Post this

Among the standout products were:

TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer – TROY's revolutionary new inkjet printer offers 3 revolutionary functions in one – MICR, color, and high-speed production printing. With the WF-C21000, businesses can print checks with their full brand colors at 100 IPM (impressions per minute) with powerfully bonded MICR ink.

Pitney Bowes Mailing Solutions: As a partner of Pitney Bowes, TROY showcased its lineup of complete mailing solutions. From advanced postage meters to automatic folding and inserting machines, Pitney Bowes hardware and software solutions save your business time and money in the mail preparation and sending process.

Expanded AccurioPress MICR Series: TROY has recently expanded its lineup of production MICR printers developed in conjunction with Konica Minolta, Inc. These new printers include the AccurioPress 6136P, 6272P, 7120, and 7136P. While each operates at different print speeds for diverse customer needs, all are equipped with TROY's patented MICR Toner Secure, making it the most complete lineup of secure production printers worldwide.

Visitors to the TROY Group booth experienced both live demonstrations of the TROY WF-C21000 as well as education on Pitney Bowes solutions and the expanded AccurioPress MICR lineup, providing firsthand insight into the robust capabilities of each product. TROY's team of experts were on hand to answer questions, offer personalized consultations, and discuss the latest trends and challenges in the in-plant printing industry.

TROY Program Manager, Adam Wilson, expressed his enthusiasm about the event's success: "The IPMA Trade Show in Des Moines was an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our latest advancements in secure printing and mailing technology. The positive feedback we received from industry professionals and the high level of engagement at our booth reaffirm our commitment to providing top-notch security solutions. We are thrilled with the success of the show and look forward to continuing our leadership in the industry."

TROY Group's impact at the IPMA Trade Show did not go unnoticed. The company received accolades from peers and industry veterans for its innovative approach and commitment to enhancing security in printing. This recognition underscores TROY's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in secure printing technology.

Building on the momentum of the IPMA Trade Show, TROY Group is excited to continue leading the charge in secure printing solutions at Identity Week Europe in Amsterdam on June 11 and 12. The company remains committed to innovation, excellence, and providing unparalleled value to its clients and partners.

