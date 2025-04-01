TROY Group Unveils PurpleStencil, Revolutionizing Tattoo Stencil Printing for Artists

"We recognized the challenges tattoo artists face with traditional stencil printers and created solutions that align with their need for precision, consistency, and technology that performs day in and day out." said David Lorenz, Director of Product at TROY Group. Post this

PurpleStencil printers are powered by TROY Group's proprietary ink technology, which ensures clean and precise stencils, free from common issues like clogging or smudging on the skin. This exclusive ink innovation allows tattoo artists to focus on their craft without interruptions, giving them the tools they need to confidently bring their clients' visions to life. PurpleStencil printers are Wi-Fi compatible and work seamlessly with any stencil paper, making them adaptable to a variety of workflows.

"The launch of PurpleStencil isn't just a step forward for TROY Group; it's a leap forward for the tattoo industry," said David Lorenz, Director of Product at TROY Group. "We recognized the challenges tattoo artists face with traditional stencil printers and created solutions that align with their need for precision, consistency, and technology that performs day in and day out."

PurpleStencil PS-M200

The PS-M200 redefines portability without compromising performance. This compact, lightweight model is tailored for tattoo artists on the move, offering precise stencil printing in a highly mobile format. The PS-M200 utilizes ink cartridges instead of bottles and is designed for convenient setup and transport. Whether for personal use, conventions, or traveling sessions, the PS-M200 delivers the flexibility and control today's artists require.

Through PurpleStencil, TROY Group introduces meaningful advancements to the industry, giving tattoo professionals access to technology that simplifies their work and elevates their artistry.

The PurpleStencil PS-M200 is now available. For more information about this product, visit http://www.purplestencil.com.

About TROY Group

TROY Group, Inc. is a leading provider of secure on-demand printing solutions for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, TROY delivers cutting-edge printing technologies that enable organizations to enhance financial security, streamline operations, and achieve their printing objectives with confidence.

