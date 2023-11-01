TROY Group's VP Ari Mellon Talks Document Security Innovations and Global Impact on Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval

"We were not closed a single day as an essential business through COVID," Ari Mellon proudly states. "It's really a testament to our people and our position in the world to helping our customers solve business problems." Post this

However, TROY goes beyond compliance by introducing MICR Toner Secure, a patented MICR toner that incorporates a tamper-evident red dye. This unique feature activates whenever any chemical alteration is attempted on a check, thwarting fraud attempts and immediately alerting banks.

TROY's 30-year OEM partnership with HP further solidifies its position as a leader in financial and document security. This exclusive collaboration allows TROY to enhance HP products with security features tailored for check printing. From MICR Toner Secure in HP toner cartridges to security features like exact positioning technology and toner sensing in standard HP printers, TROY's solutions provide comprehensive security for businesses of all sizes.

While TROY's core mission remains safeguarding paper checks, the company has continued to innovate to meet the evolving needs of its customers. TROY's innovative software products, AssurePay and FlexPay, automate accounts payable processes for businesses, while SecureDocs Sentry and SecureRx offer customized protection and authentication for other documents. Where SecureDocs Sentry provides security templating for documents such as vital records, SecureRx offers security for printed medical prescriptions.

Ari Mellon also revealed TROY's global reach, with recent software installations in Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. These achievements reflect the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge document security solutions on an international scale.

One of TROY's proudest achievements is its commitment to empowering local talent. West Virginia residents have the opportunity to contribute to the global stage through TROY's expanding opportunities.

The interview highlighted TROY Group's remarkable resilience during challenging times, exemplified by its ability to maintain its workforce and achieve revenue growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were not closed a single day as an essential business through COVID," Ari Mellon proudly states. "It's really a testament to our people and our position in the world to helping our customers solve business problems."

TROY invites you to join them on their journey, inspired by adaptability, innovation, and global influence in the ever-changing world of document security. You can watch the exclusive interview to discover the secrets behind TROY's success https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfqyaDykoE0&t=1s

For more information about TROY Group and their document security solutions, please visit https://www.troygroup.com

About TROY Group:

TROY Group is a global leader in document security and fraud prevention solutions. With over 60 years of experience, TROY provides innovative solutions, including MICR toner and secure software, to protect against check fraud and enhance document security. TROY's commitment to excellence, innovation, and global influence sets them apart in the field of document security.

Media Contact

Eric Howard, TROY Group, (304) 232-0899, [email protected], https://www.troygroup.com/

Facebook Twitter

SOURCE TROY Group