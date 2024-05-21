TROY Introduces Updates to SecureDocs Sentry Document Security Solution along with New TROY ST-C5000 Secure UV Printer

"At TROY, we understand the critical importance of document security in today's world. SecureDocs Sentry and the ST-C5000 printer represent a significant advancement in safeguarding sensitive information and preventing fraud." said David Lorenz, Director of Product at TROY Group. Post this

SecureDocs Sentry users have the capability to implement layered security for their documents, with the flexibility to integrate variable data directly from the documentation. Security elements can be applied across the entire document, a single page, or multiple pages. In addition, users can externally validate documents through a mobile or online application. Furthermore, an additional layer of both covert and overt security can be introduced by utilizing UV ink with TROY's state-of-the-art ST-C5000 UV printer.

Based on EPSON'S PrecisionCore® technology and TROY's expertise in security inks, TROY's new ST-C5000 printer offers unbeatable fraud deterrence when paired with SecureDocs Sentry. Not only can the ST-C5000 add overt and covert security features to documents with UV inks on blank or preprinted UV security stock, but you can also add an optional tray lock to secure your source stock.

"At TROY, we understand the critical importance of document security in today's world. SecureDocs Sentry and the ST-C5000 printer represent a significant advancement in safeguarding sensitive information and preventing fraud. We are proud to offer this powerful solution to our clients," said David Lorenz, Director of Product at TROY Group.

TROY SecureDocs Sentry is further enhanced by TROY's proprietary security inks and toners, TROY's patented fraud defense toner releases a red dye whenever chemical alteration is attempted, making fraud nearly impossible. By combining TROY hardware, software, inks, and toners, organizations get an end-to-end document security solution.

SecureDocs Sentry is now available for businesses and organizations looking to elevate their document security. To learn more about SecureDocs Sentry and how it can benefit your organization, visit http://troygroup.com/securedocs-sentry

EPSON® and PrecisionCore® are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation.

About TROY:

TROY Group is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.

