Troy M. Stackpole Appointed as New York City Bar Estate & Gift Taxation Committee Member

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Troy M. Stackpole, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Private Wealth Services Practice in New York, has been appointed to serve as a member of the New York City Bar Estate & Gift Taxation Committee.

The Estate & Gift Taxation Committee comprises some of the top private wealth services attorneys in New York and addresses issues pertaining to estate and gift tax law, according to the organization.

Stackpole's practice focuses on income, gift, estate, and generation-skipping transfer tax planning. He advises high-net-worth clients on sophisticated tax planning strategies, with the goal of preserving wealth in a tax-efficient manner.

