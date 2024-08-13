Troyer Post Buildings Featured On 2024 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing List

I'm so proud of our team. Their hard work and dedication to excellence has given us the opportunity to make this list. As a team, we want to celebrate this achievement and give thanks to God for His blessings in our lives. Post this

From the beginning, Troyer Post Buildings has been a team effort. Tim Troyer believes that it takes a good team to win, not just one person. This mentality has propelled them to the forefront of the pole building industry in the first place and has been the ticket to making the list this year.

When asked about the keys for success, Troyer answers, "We do what we say we are going to do. Rather than make commitments that we can't keep, we do our best to be transparent and honest with our customers. Then we get right to work doing what we said we would do, and our customers appreciate that."

A second key to success has been to value each of their customers. As a leader in the Tennessee construction industry, they are constantly looking for new opportunities to bring solutions to their customer's needs. No matter the project, they keep customer satisfaction at the forefront of their efforts.

About Troyer Post Buildings

In 2014, Tim Troyer and his brothers started Troyer Post Buildings and it has continued to grow ever since. At first, they focused primarily on farm buildings like hay and equipment storage buildings. Since then, they have added commercial buildings like warehouses and riding arenas and residential buildings like garages and workshops. More recently, they began to offer several styles of Barndominium homes.

Troyer Post Buildings is located in Monterey, TN, and they service areas up to three hours drive from Monterey. This allows them to cover almost the entire state of Tennessee and a few areas in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Georgia. Additionally, Troyer is planning to open a new location in Greenville, TN.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list is an annual compilation from Inc. Magazine of the private companies in America which have had the highest percent of revenue growth in the last 3 years, 2020-2023.

In order to qualify to be featured, companies must be US based, privately held, for-profit, and privately held. They must have made at least $100,000 in revenue in 2020 and $2 million in revenue in 2023.

