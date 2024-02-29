Troyer Post Buildings Named To The 4th Annual 2024 Inc. 5000 Regional List

Our goal is to take care of our customers and serve the community around us. Post this

The 223 companies on the Inc 5000 Southeast Regional list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Troyer Post Buildings has been blessed to be a part of such substantial growth since its beginning in 2014. They are a pole building construction company, taking each project from start to finish. For several years, most of their work was in the agricultural space; however, their successes have led them into the residential and commercial markets as well.

Located in Monterey, TN, Troyer Post Buildings serves the areas of central and eastern Tennessee as well as southern Kentucky. Their specialty is installing pole buildings, including structures such as hay barns, equipment sheds, warehouses, riding arenas, and residential garages. Starting with design, they attend to each stage of the building process, working with the customer to give them the building that they envision.

A large part of the success of Troyer Post Buildings has been their heart for people. "If I am focused on caring for and investing in my team of people, then they will be able to focus on taking care of the customers." says Troyer. "We want to create jobs while also making an excellent product," he continues, "My vision is that we continue to pursue growth as we serve the community, bringing honor to God in the process."

For more information about Troyer Post Buildings, visit their website www.troyerpost.com.

Media Contact

Tim Troyer, Troyer Post Buildings, 1 931-839-6771, [email protected], https://troyerpostbuildings.com/

SOURCE Troyer Post Buildings