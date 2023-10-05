TRP Names Ted Saltzman as Vice President of Sales to Spearhead New Business Development, Signifying Further Expansion Into Heavy-Duty Trailer Sector

Ted's presence will invigorate our existing efforts and accelerate our ability to meet our strategic objectives. – Chris Mileger Tweet this

In recent years, global supply chain upheaval has underscored the importance of direct engagement for businesses. Mileger observed that in a post-COVID-19 landscape, personal touchpoints with customers are more crucial than ever. He believes that Saltzman's focus on client relationships, and TRP's concerted efforts to have sales professionals always available and physically present, when possible, promises a reinforced bond with the company's stakeholders.

TRP is renowned for its depth and breadth of offering in the hub, drum, brake, spindle and leaf spring components for the light- and medium-duty axle space. Its considerable expertise enables TRP to serve the largest axle OEMs in the country, along with trailer manufacturers and the trailer aftermarket distribution channel.

"When discussing light- and medium-duty axle components, our portfolio is comprehensive—and expanding all the time," Mileger added. "Our status as a top-tier provider was hard earned and is a testament to our continued dedication to quality and innovation."

Elaborating on TRP's expansive reach, Mileger shared that TRP is an international entity, boasting three strategic facilities in the U.S. and one in China. This infrastructure equips the company to serve its customers adeptly and ensures they get unparalleled service and product quality. Mileger noted that Saltzman's anticipated leadership, combined with the strength of TRP, will help solidify the organization's promising trajectory in the industry, aiming for expansion and deeper customer relations.

Prior to joining TRP, Saltzman held executive sales positions with Hubbard-Hall, a manufacturer of metal finishing chemicals, and Optronics International, a vehicle lighting manufacturer. He holds an executive MBA from Texas Christian University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Over his career, Saltzman has been professionally involved in the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association and the Intermodal Association of North America.

"In addition to Ted's appointment, we have other strategic initiatives that are going to bring new and unique revenue-generating opportunities to our customer base, particularly our distributers," said Mileger. "Ted will help us as we expand from our focus on running gear components to the broader category of frame components."

About TRP International, LLC.

Since 1990, TRP International and its sister company, EMCO Industries, have manufactured a complete line of leaf springs, axle components, agricultural components and rotary cutter blades. The company offers an extensive variety of cataloged part numbers and designs engineered products specifically for custom application. Its products can be found on light- to heavy-duty trailers, agricultural equipment, recreational vehicles and the axles of major original equipment manufacturers. The company also manufactures leaf springs for a variety of specialty vehicles including shuttle buses, airport ground support vehicles, skid steer equipment and golf carts. The organizations offer springs with capacities ranging from 250 pounds (114 kg) to 22,500 pounds (10,206 kg). It prides itself on providing the finest manufactured products available, and in having the most responsive service to its customers. It serves customers worldwide from its facilities in Claremore, Okla., Dallas, Texas., Elkhart, Ind., and Haixing, China. For more information, visit https://trpintl.com/ and https://emcoind.com/.

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE TRP International