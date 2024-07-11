Trua Appoints Stuart Vaeth as Senior Vice President for Strategic Business Development

Industry veteran Stuart Vaeth to drive strategic growth and partnerships for Trua's digital identity and authentication solutions.

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trua, a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified, digital trust credentials, today announced the appointment of Stuart Vaeth as senior vice president for strategic business development. With a proven track record of driving strategic partnerships and business development in the digital security industry, Vaeth, an industry expert in digital identity and authentication, brings a wealth of experience to Trua.

"Stuart's addition to Trua's leadership team will help True further scale as we continue to expand our strategic sales and marketing and strengthen our position in the digital identity and trust credentials market," said Raj Ananthanpillai, CEO and founder of Trua. "His extensive expertise and innovative approach will be invaluable as we develop new solutions, forge key strategic partnerships in key vertical markets and drive future growth for our company."

Vaeth joins Trua from Mastercard, where he spent the last six years as vice president of business development of the global technology company's digital identity network, a pioneering startup within Mastercard focused on reusable digital identities. His work at Mastercard was focused on building a global digital identity network, leveraging his expertise in digital trust and identity verification.

Before Mastercard, Vaeth held leadership positions at leading companies such as SecureKey Technologies, a cryptographic and digital signature solutions provider, RSA and Akamai Technologies. His professional journey highlights his extensive knowledge and experience in digital identity and authentication, biometrics, encryption and digital payments. His roles and responsibilities at the prior companies included developing strategic partnerships and go-to-market strategies and leading product marketing.

"I'm excited to get to work making Trua the industry benchmark for reusable digital credentials with continuous risk screening," said Vaeth. "The future is bright, and I'm confident that Trua's innovative solutions will ensure our customers' highest levels of trust and safety."

About Trua

Trua is a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified digital trust credentials for identity verification, user authentication, fraud detection and background screening. TruaID™ and TruaScore™, Trua's two flagship products, are the first digital verification solutions that are portable, reusable and continuously updated, allowing individuals to store and repeatedly share verified trust credentials securely across different organizations and platforms. Combining advanced encryption, novel authentication technologies, layered security and a comprehensive verification process, Trua holds several patents for its technological innovations and leverages blockchain technology to create an inalterable identity record with an auditable chain of custody. With an expert team with a two-decade successful track record, Trua's technology is proven to save organizations substantial costs in operations, risk mitigation, regulatory fines and potential litigation. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations in financial services and healthcare and providers of critical infrastructure, marketplaces and digital platforms, Trua is transforming how businesses and organizations interact with individuals to verify their identity and create trust credentials. Trua is based in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit https://truame.com/.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Trua), 571-835-8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for Trua)