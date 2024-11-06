Trua CEO Raj Ananthanpillai to Speak on Insider Risk Facing the Financial Industry at Thomson Reuters' SYNERGY 2024 for Corporate Professionals

Industry Veteran Raj Ananthanpillai will discuss how to identity, prevent and investigate insider threats to safeguard organizational assets and share best practices and compliance strategies

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT

Organized by Thomson Reuters, SYNERGY 2024 for Corporate Professionals, held on Nov. 10 – 13, 2024 in Orlando, Florida, is an annual event that offers corporate legal, risk, tax and trade professionals an exclusive opportunity to discover the latest technology, participate in collaborative discussions and connect with peers to drive digital transformation forward.

As a part of the event, Raj Ananthanpillai, CEO and founder of Trua, a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified, digital trust credentials, will participate in a panel discussion titled, "The Invisible Enemy – Addressing Insider Risk in the Financing Industry." Ananthanpillai will explore the critical area of insider threats and investigations specific to the banking and financial industry. During the session, participants will gain a deep understanding of the challenges institutions face in detecting and managing insider risks. Key takeaways include insights into building resilient insider threat programs, the compliance landscape, proactive detection strategies and effective investigative methods to safeguard assets.

Upon completion of the session, participants will be able to:

Identify the key characteristics of insider threats in the banking and financial sector

Recognize the regulatory requirements and compliance issues related to insider threats

Identify strategies for proactively detecting and preventing insider malfeasance

Recognize effective investigative techniques to respond to insider threat incidents

Analyze the impact of technological advancements on insider threat detection and mitigation

WHO

Raj Ananthanpillai, CEO and founder of Trua

Raj Ananthanpillai is the CEO and founder of Trua, a pioneer in reusable, verified digital trust credentials. With over 30 years of experience in digital trust and security, Raj is a serial entrepreneur and visionary leader who has built and successfully exited multiple technology companies. He is also the CEO and founder of Endera, a leading provider of real-time, automated monitoring solutions for workforce risk screening, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trua. Before founding Trua, Raj served for 13 years as the CEO of InfoZen, a risk management and digital credential solutions provider. Under his leadership, InfoZen developed a system to pre-screen airline passengers for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Trusted Traveler program, now known as the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Pre-Check program. InfoZen also created a continuous risk assessment program for port, dock, and aviation workers as part of TSA's and U.S. Coast Guard's Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) program, which ensures individuals with access to secure maritime facilities and vessel areas have passed a thorough background check, including identity verification, immigration status, and a security threat assessment. InfoZen was acquired by a publicly-traded company in 2017.

WHEN/WHERE

Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 1:30 – 2:20 pm, ET

Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

6000 West Osceola Parkway

Kissimmee, Florida 347746

In addition to the panel discussion, Ananthanpillai will present in a 15-minute campfire session on November 12, 3:35 – 3:50 pm. He will share a presentation titled, "Bridging the Trust Gap: Detecting Insider Threats in a Chaotic Digital Environment."

During the event, Trua will be showcasing its patented, reusable digital trust screening solutions at its Kiosk #223 on November 11 and 12.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en/synergy/corporations.html

About Trua

Trua is a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified digital trust credentials for identity verification, user authentication, fraud detection and background screening. TruaID™ and TruaScore™, Trua's two flagship products, are the first digital verification solutions that are portable, reusable and continuously updated, allowing individuals to store and repeatedly share verified trust credentials securely across different organizations and platforms. Combining advanced encryption, novel authentication technologies, layered security and a comprehensive verification process, Trua holds several patents for its technological innovations and leverages blockchain technology to create an inalterable identity record with an auditable chain of custody. Trua's technology is proven to save organizations substantial costs in operations, risk mitigation, regulatory fines and potential litigation. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations in financial services and healthcare and providers of critical infrastructure, marketplaces and digital platforms, Trua is transforming how businesses and organizations interact with individuals to verify their identity and create trust credentials. Trua is based in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit https://truame.com/.

Media Contact

Michiko Morales, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Trua), 2028052345, [email protected]

SOURCE Trua