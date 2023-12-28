TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Latest Location in Northern Vermont

"We are thrilled to bring TruBlue to Northern Vermont as we continue to expand our footprint rapidly across the country," said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. Post this

Brian McNabb, the franchise owner and local resident behind this upcoming TruBlue location in Northern Vermont, says he is equally excited about the opportunity: "After co-founding the Green Mountain Montessori School for children and steering businesses to empower Vermonters in IT careers, I have now shifted my focus to supporting two demographics where I can see a stark need firsthand: Enabling active adults to spend time with their children and helping the state's greatest generation enjoy their retirement safely."

With a blend of experience as both a business owner and corporate employee, McNabb's first venture at 27 was launching an I.T. adult education business and leading the first-ever IT apprenticeship program in the U.S. This experience, focused on transforming the underemployed into senior IT professionals, was not only a professional milestone but also a personally fulfilling endeavor for McNabb, marking his early affinity for making meaningful impacts in people's lives.

TruBlue is looking forward to expansion opportunities throughout the state of Vermont, with the capacity to fill a number of future territory agreements in the state.

A study conducted by the University of Michigan for Healthcare Policy and Innovation revealed that 88% of people between the ages of 50 and 80 said it was very or somewhat important to them that they live in their homes as long as possible, but only 15% said they've given a lot of consideration to how their home may need to be modified as they age, while 47% have given it little or no thought. Considering these statistics, TruBlue is in a prime position to come in and help those seniors in need. TruBlue assists seniors with home modifications and maintenance, both inside and out, so they can stay in their homes longer. Services encompass a wide variety of home modifications for safety and convenience ranging from installing grab bars, ramps and new lighting to updating door handles and modifying bathtubs for easy access.

TruBlue's highly sought-after Home Ally Maintenance & VIP subscription services guarantees regularly scheduled visits from a handyman to handle home maintenance tasks such as filter replacement, hose line shutdowns and other to-do list items like storing patio furniture, changing batteries and lightbulbs, fixing holes in walls or repairing leaky faucets. TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring seniors avoid potentially dangerous maintenance tasks, like climbing ladders.

"Just like it's important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically our customer's most valuable asset," said Fitzgerald. "For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living."

With affordable startup costs between $65,000 and $91,000, TruBlue franchise owners can take advantage of the efficient operational model to offer their community three sought-after services: general handyman assistance, ongoing home maintenance programs, and senior home modifications for aging in place. This versatility also makes TruBlue an attractive addition for entrepreneurs already involved in the home services industry.

"We are a high-margin, low overhead business," said Fitzgerald. "When you have a low cost of operations monthly, with high demand and high margins, that's a great formula for success. Every location is fully scalable — there's no limit to the amount of in-home services a franchise owner can provide, so you don't have to open a second location in order to grow."

"The senior population is increasingly in need of our trustworthy and premium home services, which is why TruBlue has been expanding rapidly over the past few years," said Fitzgerald. "We are looking for qualified, passionate and community-driven professionals to help us expand our footprint and establish ourselves as the leading provider of home modification and maintenance services for busy adults and seniors."

TruBlue is actively seeking new franchise owners in markets across the country and has identified Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville and Naples, Florida, as well as Houston and Dallas, Texas, as key development markets.

To learn more about franchising with TruBlue, please visit http://trubluefranchise.com/

About TruBlue Home Service Ally:

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a unique and affordable approach to helping busy adults and seniors live a worry-free life by offering trustworthy handyman, home maintenance and senior modification services. Helping you maintain your home both inside and out, TruBlue's services include handyman projects and to-do list chores, preventative home maintenance programs, kitchen and bath remodels, seasonal work, and senior modification services, all handled by professional, bonded and insured Tru-Pro® Technicians. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete senior home safety certification programs through the NAHB and Age Safe America. As certified specialists, TruBlue franchisees are able to perform aging in place home safety assessments and can make recommended safety modifications as needed.

