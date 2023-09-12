TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Latest Signing in East Manatee

"We are thrilled to bring TruBlue to East Manatee as we continue to expand our footprint rapidly across the country," said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. Tweet this

Paul and Rhine Hines, the franchise owners and local residents behind this upcoming TruBlue location in East Manatee, say they are equally excited about the opportunity.

The world of franchising came into focus for Paul through a former boss, who signed on as a TruBlue franchise owner a few years ago. The candid conversation about his friend's positive experience as a franchisee was the extra push Paul needed to transition from his 9-to-5 job to business ownership. Despite his enthusiasm for forensic engineering, a role he took on after moving to Florida, his passion for business ownership, the ability to control his own future, and a desire to have an impact on his community led him to franchising.

TruBlue is looking forward to expansion opportunities throughout the state of Florida, with the capacity to fill a number of future territory agreements in the state.

A study conducted by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation revealed that 88% of adults aged 50-80 highly value the ability to stay in their homes as long as possible. TruBlue assists seniors with home modifications and maintenance, both inside and out, so they can stay in their homes longer. Services encompass a wide variety of home modifications for safety and convenience ranging from installing grab bars andramps to updating door handles and modifying bathtubs for easy access.

TruBlue's highly sought-after Home Ally Maintenance & VIP subscription services guarantees regularly scheduled visits from a handyman to handle home maintenance r and to-do list items like storing patio furniture, changing batteries and lightbulbs, fixing holes in walls or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

"Just like it's important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically our customer's most valuable asset," said Fitzgerald. "For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living."

With affordable startup costs between $65,000 and $91,000, TruBlue franchise owners can take advantage of the efficient operational model to offer their community three sought-after services: general handyman assistance, ongoing home maintenance programs, and senior home modifications for aging in place. This versatility also makes TruBlue an attractive addition for entrepreneurs already involved in the home services industry.

"We are a high-margin, low overhead business," said Fitzgerald. "When you have a low cost of operations monthly, with high demand and high margins, that's a great formula for success. Every location is fully scalable — there's no limit to the amount of in-home services a franchise owner can provide, so you don't have to open a second location in order to grow."

Now, as awareness around aging in place continues to increase, TruBlue intends to keep the momentum going as it makes major gains toward its goal of over 200 units by 2025. The brand was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises list at No.127 and was also featured at No. 491 on the publication's Franchise 500 ranking earlier this year.

"The senior population is increasingly in need of our trustworthy and premium home services, which is why TruBlue has been expanding rapidly over the past few years," said Fitzgerald. "We are looking for qualified, passionate and community-driven professionals to help us expand our footprint and establish TruBlue Home Service Ally as the leading provider of home modification and maintenance services for busy adults and seniors."

TruBlue is actively seeking new franchise owners in markets across the country and has identified Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville and Naples, Florida, as well as Houston and Dallas, Texas, as key development markets.

None

About TruBlue Home Service Ally:

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a unique and affordable approach to helping busy adults and seniors live a worry-free life by offering trustworthy handyman, home maintenance and senior modification services. Helping you maintain your home both inside and out, TruBlue's services include: handyman projects and to-do list chores, preventative home maintenance programs, seasonal work, and senior modification services, all handled by a professional, bonded and insured Tru-Pro® Technician. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete the Senior Home Safety Specialist certification program through Age Safe America.

As certified senior home safety specialists, TruBlue franchisees are able to perform certified aging in place home safety assessments and can make recommended safety modifications as needed.

