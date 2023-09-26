TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Latest Signing in Minneapolis

"We are thrilled to bring TruBlue to Minneapolis as we continue to expand our footprint rapidly across the country," said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. Tweet this

Tim and Jennifer Bauernfeind, the franchise owners and local residents behind this upcoming TruBlue location in Minneapolis, say they are equally excited about the opportunity.

Jennifer, an existing franchise owner with senior care franchise Comfort Keepers, saw the potential of coupling her current enterprise with TruBlue, a franchise dedicated to providing maintenance and home modifications to seniors allowing them to age safely and comfortably at home. Agreeing with his wife on her decision to add TruBlue to her service offerings, Tim, who previously worked in data forecasting, will be working alongside his wife managing the TruBlue franchise.

TruBlue is looking forward to expansion opportunities throughout the state of Minnesota, with the capacity to fill a number of future territory agreements in the state.

A study conducted by the University of Michigan for Healthcare Policy and Innovation revealed that 88% of people between the ages of 50 and 80 said it was very or somewhat important to them that they live in their homes as long as possible, but only 15% said they've given a lot of consideration to how their home may need to be modified as they age, while 47% have given it little or no thought. Considering these statistics, TruBlue is in a prime position to come in and help those seniors in need. TruBlue assists seniors with home modifications and maintenance, both inside and out, so they can stay in their homes longer. Services encompass a wide variety of home modifications for safety and convenience ranging from installing grab bars, ramps and new lighting to updating door handles and modifying bathtubs for easy access.

TruBlue's highly sought-after Home Ally Maintenance & VIP subscription services guarantees regularly scheduled visits from a handyman to handle home maintenance tasks and to-do list items like storing patio furniture, changing batteries and lightbulbs, fixing holes in walls, hanging mirrors, or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

"Just like it's important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically our customer's most valuable asset," said Fitzgerald. "For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living."

With affordable startup costs between $65,000 and $91,000, TruBlue franchise owners can take advantage of the efficient operational model to offer their community three sought-after services: general handyman assistance, ongoing home maintenance programs, and senior home modifications for aging in place. This versatility also makes TruBlue an attractive addition for entrepreneurs already involved in the home services industry.

"We are a high-margin, low overhead business," said Fitzgerald. "When you have a low cost of operations monthly, with high demand and high margins, that's a great formula for success. Every location is fully scalable — there's no limit to the amount of home services a franchise owner can provide, so you don't have to open a second location in order to grow."

Now, as awareness around aging in place continues to increase, TruBlue intends to keep the momentum going as it makes major gains toward its goal of over 200 units by 2025. The brand was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises list at No.127 and was also featured at No. 491 on the publication's Franchise 500 ranking earlier this year.

"The senior population is increasingly in need of our trustworthy and premium home services, which is why TruBlue has been expanding rapidly over the past few years," said Fitzgerald. "We are looking for qualified, passionate and community-driven professionals to help us expand our footprint and establish ourselves as the leading provider of handyman, home modification and maintenance services for busy adults and seniors."

TruBlue is actively seeking new franchise owners in markets across the country and has identified Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville and Naples, Florida, as well as Houston and Dallas, Texas, as key development markets.

To learn more about franchising with TruBlue, please visit http://trubluefranchise.com/

Media Contact

Jasmine Lee, Mainland, 312-526-3996, jlee@hellomainland.com, www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE TruBlue