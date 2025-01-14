TruBlue Home Service Ally Celebrates Major Milestone With Opening of Its 100th Franchise Location

"We achieved our 100th territory in November — it is a very exciting milestone for us because it really shows the significant growth we've had over the past four years." Post this

The milestone 100th location was awarded to Lake Bancroft, an existing franchisee and a former CNA in the in-home medical and senior care industry who expanded her footprint with TruBlue in Idaho. Bancroft's decision to invest in an additional territory highlights the brand's appeal and the trust franchisees place in its business model.

"It's always a great sign when an existing owner chooses to expand," Fitzgerald said. "It speaks to the value and trust they place in the brand, as well as the opportunity they see for continued growth in their market."

TruBlue's 100th franchise territory caps off a milestone year for the franchise. With robust systemwide growth in revenue and a surge in new franchisees joining the network, TruBlue has cemented its position as a leader in the home services and senior industry. Notably, the fourth quarter saw an influx of franchisees with senior or medical care experience — including three physicians and several senior care operators — further enhancing the brand's reputation as a mission-driven business.

"Our system continues to attract mission-driven entrepreneurs who see the immense value in helping seniors age in place safely and comfortably," Fitzgerald said. "The diverse backgrounds and expertise our new franchisees bring will help us better serve our customers and communities."

TruBlue's flexible, mobile business model, combined with low startup costs and high profitability potential, positions it as an attractive option for entrepreneurs seeking purpose-driven business opportunities.

"Time is on our side," Fitzgerald said. "This industry — especially service brands like ours — rewards consistency and growth over time. We expect 2025 to be a banner year, not only in adding new locations but also in growing our AUV (average unit volume) across the board."

At its core, TruBlue's mission is to improve the lives of seniors and busy adults through reliable home maintenance, home modifications and repairs. From handyman projects and preventative home maintenance programs to fall prevention services like senior modifications and safety assessments, TruBlue provides comprehensive services designed to meet the needs of busy adults and seniors alike.

"At TruBlue, we believe we're not just improving homes — we're improving lives," Fitzgerald said. "Our franchisees feel good about the work they do every day, and that sense of purpose is what drives our success."

As the brand moves forward, TruBlue continues to seek passionate, community-focused entrepreneurs to join its growing network. With a proven business model, strong corporate support and an increasing demand for its services, TruBlue is well-positioned to lead the senior and home maintenance industry in the future.

About TruBlue Home Service Ally:

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a unique and affordable approach to helping busy adults and seniors live a worry-free life by offering trustworthy handyman, home maintenance and senior modification services. Helping you maintain your home both inside and out, TruBlue's services include handyman projects and to-do list chores, preventative home maintenance programs, kitchen and bath remodels, seasonal work, and senior modification services, all handled by professional, bonded and insured Tru-Pro® Technicians. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete senior home safety certification programs through the NAHB and Age Safe America. As certified specialists, TruBlue franchisees are able to perform aging in place home safety assessments and can make recommended safety modifications as needed.

All locations are independently owned and operated. Service offerings, certifications and licenses vary by location.

