TruBlue Home Service Ally Joins Forces with Close the Gap in Senior Care to Prioritize Seniors in Need During Fall Prevention Month

Sandra Kirkwood of TruBlue of Olmsted Falls & Avon, echoes this sentiment. "It's not uncommon for seniors to be at home and do things they shouldn't because they don't have anyone to help," she said. "If you break your hip, fall prevention becomes extremely crucial. We aim to be the cushion that prevents such catastrophic events from happening."

As part of the 'Grab the Bar' initiative targeting fall prevention and senior bathroom safety, Close the Gap in Senior Care has allocated 100 free grab bar installations to TruBlue for September. "Since September is Fall Prevention Month, it felt like a natural pairing to partner with TruBlue since it would allow us to expand the reach of our mission to allow seniors to age safely in their own homes," said Deborah Chaney of the nonprofit. Anyone can nominate a deserving senior in their community for this valuable service through the end of the month (or while supplies last) by visiting CloseTheGapInSeniorCare.org. All nominees will receive a free Senior Home Safety Assessment by a Certified Senior Home Safety Specialist — a $199 value. Seniors who are selected will have grab bars, installed in their homes by their local TruBlue franchise free of charge, helping to address other home modification needs.

"I was drawn to TruBlue's mission of helping seniors, and this campaign allows us to do just that," said Kear. "To date, we've probably helped around 20 to 30 people in San Antonio alone. That may seem like a small number, but for each individual and family, it's life-changing. We encourage you to nominate seniors in your service area. This initiative is about more than just installing grab bars; it's about creating a lasting impact and offering peace of mind."

TruBlue is dedicated to providing a complete range of home care services, from routine maintenance to full-scale renovations. The Fall Prevention campaign underscores the brand's commitment to create safer, more accessible homes, particularly for seniors who wish to age in place.

"Being part of TruBlue allows us to touch a lot more clientele," said Kirkwood. "My mission and passion in life is to help as many people as I can stay in their home safe and sound. TruBlue allows us to do that. We have an opportunity every day to educate people, whether younger or older, about staying safe and maintaining the home they have worked hard for. It feels very fulfilling to be a part of TruBlue. At the end of the day, we have impacted many people's lives in a very positive way."

Overall, TruBlue understands the severe impact a fall can have on an individual and their family. It affects seniors not just physically but also mentally with their confidence and independence. "Our campaign promotes awareness and provides practical solutions, from home modifications by installing grab bars, to education about common risk factors in the home," said Sean Fitzgerald, TruBlue's President. "This campaign embodies our commitment to enrich the lives of those we serve, fostering a safe and secure living environment for every individual."

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a unique and affordable approach to helping busy adults and seniors live a worry-free life by offering trustworthy handyman, home maintenance and senior modification services. Helping you maintain your home both inside and out, TruBlue's services include handyman projects and to-do list chores, preventative home maintenance programs, seasonal work, and senior modification services, all handled by a professional, bonded and insured Tru-Pro® Technician. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete the Senior Home Safety Specialist certification program through Age Safe America. As certified specialists, TruBlue franchisees are able to perform aging in place home safety assessments and can make recommended safety modifications as needed.

Close the Gap in Senior Care is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization that works to provide education and assistance for individuals looking to age in place safely. Their vision is to bring communities together to identify and address gaps in senior care. Their current initiative, Grab the Bars, aims to prevent senior falls at home. Not surprisingly, 80% of senior falls happen in the bathroom, but many of these falls could have been prevented with education and simple safety devices — saving money, dignity and even lives of seniors across the country. Close the Gap is encouraging everyone to donate today to help keep more seniors safe or nominate a senior in need to receive grab bars through their website: https://closethegapinseniorcare.org/

