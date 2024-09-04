TruBlue Home Service Ally Offers Free Home Assessments for Fall Prevention Month

"At TruBlue, we strive every day to offer worry-free living to our clients and their loved ones," said Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue Home Service Ally. "The most critical step in fall prevention is ensuring that the home environment is safe for aging adults." Post this

"At TruBlue, we strive every day to offer worry-free living to our clients and their loved ones," said Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue Home Service Ally. "The most critical step in fall prevention is ensuring that the home environment is safe for aging adults. Our assessments are very thorough inside and outside the home, which include a 75-point checklist that results in a 12-page document detailing areas of concern and suggested improvements. Fall prevention is a dynamic challenge that requires a holistic approach, and we play a significant role in providing an impactful solution."

The home assessment goes beyond what a younger family member might notice during a casual inspection. "For most people, you don't even realize the hazards that exist because they don't affect you," Fitzgerald said. "If you're not a senior, you might miss tripping hazards, uneven pathways or deteriorating lighting that can contribute to falls. Our trained and certified teams can identify these dangers and recommend practical solutions."

From there, TruBlue can then modify and customize living spaces to address the unique needs of seniors, enhancing both accessibility and safety. For example, installing ramps makes it easier to enter and exit the home, while grab bars provide added stability in key areas. Replacing traditional door knobs with lever handles simplifies opening doors, and widening doorways accommodates wheelchairs or walkers. These modifications, along with upgrades like keyless entry systems, handrails and bathroom remodels ensure that seniors can move freely and confidently in their homes, ultimately promoting a higher quality of life as they age in place.

TruBlue's home assessments are conducted by certified professionals, known as Tru-Pro® Technicians, who have undergone extensive training to understand the unique needs of seniors. "Our owners are all certified and take a course on how to conduct these safety assessments," Fitzgerald said. "This education allows them to understand what to look for and how to approach the assessment process. It's not as easy as it seems — understanding what could be dangerous to a senior and how to correct it is crucial."

Unlike traditional home modification companies, TruBlue's assistance doesn't stop once the modifications are done. The Home Ally Maintenance and Service packages offer routine maintenance — a solution to the myriad tasks that become cumbersome or challenging over time, whether it be changing HVAC filters, checking water heaters for leaks, putting batteries in smoke directors, replacing weather stripping or otherwise. This model fosters a continuous relationship with clients, allowing the company to regularly assess homes for potential issues and offer solutions before minor problems unexpectedly escalate into major — and costly — repairs.

Overall, the importance of fall prevention cannot be overstated, and TruBlue's approach reflects this by addressing the home environment at a foundational level.

"There isn't a medical device or pill that can solve this issue," said Fitzgerald. "Aging in place starts with the home®. You have to have an environment that is both comfortable and safe. That's where it should start, and unfortunately, very little is done regarding the home today."

TruBlue's free home assessments for Fall Prevention Month are an opportunity for seniors and their families to take proactive steps toward a safer living environment. With the support of TruBlue's expert technicians, seniors can continue to live independently and confidently in their own homes.

For more information about TruBlue's services and to book a free assessment, find your nearest location at: https://www.trublueally.com/locations

For more information on franchising with TruBlue, please visit: https://www.trubluefranchise.com/.

About TruBlue Home Service Ally:

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a unique and affordable approach to helping busy adults and seniors live a worry-free life by offering trustworthy handyman, home maintenance and senior modification services. Helping you maintain your home both inside and out, TruBlue's services include handyman projects and to-do list chores, preventative home maintenance programs, kitchen and bath remodels, seasonal work, and senior modification services, all handled by professional, bonded and insured Tru-Pro® Technicians. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete senior home safety certification programs through the NAHB and Age Safe America. As certified specialists, TruBlue franchisees are able to perform aging in place home safety assessments and can make recommended safety modifications as needed.

All locations are independently owned and operated. Service offerings, certifications, and licenses vary by location.

