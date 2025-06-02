TruBlue Home Service Ally Ranked No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Top Low-Cost Franchises for 2025 List

The demand is massive, the competition is minimal, and the impact you can make in your community is extraordinary. Post this

The Entrepreneur Top Low-Cost Franchise ranking highlights brands that offer strong franchise opportunities for under $100,000 — and TruBlue's mobile-based, service-first model fits the bill. By eliminating the need for costly buildouts and leveraging a home-based operation, franchisees can launch with minimal investment while growing at their own pace.

With a focus on non-medical home maintenance — including handyman services, safety modifications, to-do list chores, seasonal upkeep and TruBlue's flagship Home Ally Maintenance Plan — the brand addresses a critical need for both seniors looking to age in place and busy adults needing dependable home services.

"There is a huge demand for aging in place, but very little competition in the home maintenance space," Fitzgerald said. "We're not a medical care brand — we're a much simpler, less regulated and more profitable model that supports both families and the professionals who serve them."

As the aging population continues to grow, more seniors are choosing to remain in their homes for as long as possible. TruBlue's services directly support this goal by ensuring their homes remain safe and functional — a mission that's more relevant than ever. According to the National Council on Aging, over 90% of seniors want to stay in their own homes over the next 5-10 years.

With over 100 units nationwide and ambitious goals to reach 200+ units by 2026, TruBlue continues to expand rapidly in key markets like Florida and Texas. The brand is actively recruiting new franchisees in cities including Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville, Naples, Dallas and Austin.

"There's never been a better time to join TruBlue," Fitzgerald said. "The demand is massive, the competition is minimal, and the impact you can make in your community is extraordinary. Whether you're entering franchising for the first time or looking to add a complementary service to an existing senior care brand, TruBlue is a smart, values-driven investment."

About TruBlue Home Service Ally:

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a unique and affordable approach to helping busy adults and seniors live a worry-free life by offering trustworthy handyman, home maintenance and senior modification services. Helping you maintain your home both inside and out, TruBlue's services include handyman projects and to-do list chores, preventative home maintenance programs, kitchen and bath remodels, seasonal work, and senior modification services, all handled by professional, bonded and insured Tru-Pro® Technicians. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete senior home safety certification programs through the NAHB and Age Safe America. As certified specialists, TruBlue franchisees are able to perform aging in place home safety assessments and can make recommended safety modifications as needed.

All locations are independently owned and operated. Service offerings, certifications, and licenses vary by location.

