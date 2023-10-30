TruCentive Adds Automated Events to Ensure Recognition of Key Milestones, Birthdays, and Work Anniversaries

Automated Events ensure that engagement occurs when it means the most. Whether it's a customer anniversary or the steps in an employee onboarding process, you never have to worry about overlooking an individual or occasion again. Post this

"People are a company's greatest asset and we all share an inherent desire for recognition and appreciation. Recognizing individuals for important milestones helps build personal connections and nurtures loyalty," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. "Automated Events ensure that engagement occurs when it means the most. Whether it's a customer anniversary or the steps in an employee onboarding process, you never have to worry about overlooking an individual or occasion again."

Key features of Automated Events include:

1. Unlimited date and event options. Custom date fields in contact records can trigger actions in any project.

2. Project specific scheduling. A single event type, such as a birthday date, may be included in multiple projects to trigger recognition actions.

3. Timing flexibility lets you specify the date, time, and time zone for delivery.

Event Automation is available to all existing and new TruCentive subscribers at no additional cost. To learn more about Event Automation and TruCentive's reward and incentive solutions, visit www.TruCentive.com. Ready to use, send-ready projects for birthdays and anniversaries may be found in TruCentive's send-ready project library: www.trucentive.com/send-ready-incentive-projects/

Savings

TruCentive offers valuable savings features, where 100% of the value of unclaimed merchandise is automatically returned to the sender's account based on their selected expiration period. Excess merchandise funds over the recipient's selected value are also returned to the sender's account.

About TruCentive

TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives and rewards delivery platform, helps organizations engage with employees, partners, and customers in personalized, innovative ways. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, and payments, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing incentive programs and improve relationships. With thousands of merchandise options, 3,000+ gift cards worldwide, 85,000+ local merchant options, Visa, AmEx and MasterCard cards, payment options including Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is essential to successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer appreciation and incentive programs.

TruCentive takes pride in being a woman-owned business; learn more at http://www.trucentive.com

