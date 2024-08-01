TruCentive Adds On-Demand Branded Swag to Boost Corporate Identity

"We're thrilled to introduce a broad line of swag for every occasion. This addition allows organizations to further personalize their incentive and promotional programs with high-quality branded merchandise," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. Post this

"We're thrilled to introduce a broad line of swag for every occasion. This addition allows organizations to further personalize their incentive and promotional programs with high-quality branded merchandise," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. She added, "It's a fantastic way to enhance engagement and strengthen brand loyalty. We're committed to providing these solutions with the same level of quality and competitive pricing that our clients have come to expect from TruCentive."

Comprehensive Range of Branded Merchandise

All branded items meet high-quality standards and are sourced from reputable manufacturers, providing durable and stylish products that recipients will love to use.

Add your logo to quality brands:

On-demand swag means no more wrong sizes, excess inventory, or mis-shipped items. Recipients select their options from an organization's curated selection and enter their desired shipping address, eliminating the need for time-consuming and costly inventory management and shipping.

The introduction of on-demand swag complements TruCentive's existing offerings, including international and local gift cards, payments, merchandise, and charity options. This expansion provides companies with even greater flexibility to tailor incentive and reward programs to their audiences' unique preferences and needs.

Comprehensive Digital Delivery

TruCentive offers a comprehensive digital delivery catalog featuring national and international gift cards, local gift cards, payment options including deposit to debit card, Venmo, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX, as well as a wide array of merchandise and branded swag. This variety ensures that organizations can select the most suitable and convenient rewards for recognizing and appreciating their valued stakeholders. TruCentive's reward solutions are also designed to minimize environmental impact and reduce waste.

About TruCentive

TruCentive helps organizations engage with employees, partners, and customers in personalized, innovative ways. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, and payments, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing incentive programs and improve relationships. With thousands of merchandise options, 3,000+ gift cards worldwide, 85,000+ local merchant options, Visa, AmEx, and MasterCard cards, payment options including Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is essential to successful HR, demand generation, research, and customer incentive programs. TruCentive is HIPAA and SOC2 Type2 compliant.

TruCentive has saved customers millions by eliminating waste and only charging for claimed incentives.

For more information about TruCentive's expanded merchandise offerings and other services, please visit www.trucentive.com.

