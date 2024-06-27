TruCentive Expands Merchandise Offerings for Organizations to Celebrate Employees, Customers, and Partners

Organizations can now deliver thoughtful, high-quality gifts for any occasion to employees, customers, and partners, ensuring meaningful recognition and appreciation.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruCentive, a leading provider of digital rewards and incentives, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its merchandise catalog, now featuring a wide array of premium gift products suitable for every occasion. This enhancement allows organizations to deliver thoughtful, high-quality gifts to employees, customers, and partners, ensuring meaningful recognition and appreciation.
"Our commitment to being the most comprehensive incentives provider in the marketplace continues," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. She added, "Whether it's a birthday, a promotion, a significant achievement, or to recognize a customer or partner, we have the perfect item to make the occasion memorable."
Premium Gift Selections
TruCentive's new merchandise options include some of the most coveted premium items in the market, such as:
Apple - www.apple.com
Bose - www.bose.com
Godiva Chocolatier - www.godiva.com
Harry & David - www.harryanddavid.com
Omaha Steaks - www.omahasteaks.com
Spa Luxetique - spaluxetique.com
YETI - www.yeti.com
"The expanded catalog of gift products and premium merchandise cements TruCentive's distinction as the single stop for all of our incentive and gift needs," said Lisa Davis, director of Human Resources at Pioneer. "TruCentive is as good as it gets for incentives."
Expanded Merchandise Offerings for Every Occasion
Recognizing and celebrating milestones and achievements is extremely important to a positive and engaged workplace. TruCentive now offers a vastly expanded selection of gifts for a variety of occasions, including:
• Birthdays
• Work Anniversaries
• Holidays
• Employee Appreciation Day
• Promotions
• Project Completion or Successful Milestone
• Retirements
• Weddings
• Births or Adoptions
• Bereavement
• Welcome to the Team
• Get Well Soon
• Professional Achievements
• Company or Department-Specific Celebrations
• Employee of the Month/Quarter/Year
• Personal Achievements
• Moving to a New Home
• Education, Certifications, Graduations
• Partner Milestones
Comprehensive Digital Delivery
TruCentive provides a robust digital delivery catalog that includes National and International Gift Cards, Local Gift Cards, and Payments, including Deposit to Debit Card, Venmo and PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX. The expanded merchandise offerings announced today ensure that organizations can choose the most suitable and convenient option for rewarding and recognizing their valued stakeholders. TruCentive rewards minimize environmental impact and reduce waste.
About TruCentive
TruCentive helps organizations engage with employees, partners, and customers in personalized, innovative ways. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, and payments, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing incentive programs and improve relationships. With thousands of merchandise options, 3,000+ gift cards worldwide, 85,000+ local merchant options, Visa, AmEx, and MasterCard cards, payment options including Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is essential to successful HR, demand generation, research, and customer incentive programs.
TruCentive is HIPAA and SOC2 Type2 compliant.
TruCentive has saved customers millions of dollars through eliminating waste by only charging for claimed incentives.
For more information about TruCentive's expanded merchandise offerings and other services, please visit www.trucentive.com.
Media Contact
Terry Miller, TruCentive Inc., 1 415-386-8600 705, [email protected], www.trucentive.com
SOURCE TruCentive Inc.
