TruCentive Expands Merchandise Offerings for Organizations to Celebrate Employees, Customers, and Partners

"Whether it's a birthday, a promotion, a significant achievement, or to recognize a customer or partner, we have the perfect item to make the occasion memorable," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive.

Premium Gift Selections

TruCentive's new merchandise options include some of the most coveted premium items in the market, such as:

Apple - www.apple.com

Bose - www.bose.com

Godiva Chocolatier - www.godiva.com

Harry & David - www.harryanddavid.com

Omaha Steaks - www.omahasteaks.com

Spa Luxetique - spaluxetique.com

YETI - www.yeti.com

"The expanded catalog of gift products and premium merchandise cements TruCentive's distinction as the single stop for all of our incentive and gift needs," said Lisa Davis, director of Human Resources at Pioneer. "TruCentive is as good as it gets for incentives."

Expanded Merchandise Offerings for Every Occasion

Recognizing and celebrating milestones and achievements is extremely important to a positive and engaged workplace. TruCentive now offers a vastly expanded selection of gifts for a variety of occasions, including:

• Birthdays

• Work Anniversaries

• Holidays

• Employee Appreciation Day

• Promotions

• Project Completion or Successful Milestone

• Retirements

• Weddings

• Births or Adoptions

• Bereavement

• Welcome to the Team

• Get Well Soon

• Professional Achievements

• Company or Department-Specific Celebrations

• Employee of the Month/Quarter/Year

• Personal Achievements

• Moving to a New Home

• Education, Certifications, Graduations

• Partner Milestones

Comprehensive Digital Delivery

TruCentive provides a robust digital delivery catalog that includes National and International Gift Cards, Local Gift Cards, and Payments, including Deposit to Debit Card, Venmo and PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX. The expanded merchandise offerings announced today ensure that organizations can choose the most suitable and convenient option for rewarding and recognizing their valued stakeholders. TruCentive rewards minimize environmental impact and reduce waste.

About TruCentive

TruCentive helps organizations engage with employees, partners, and customers in personalized, innovative ways. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, and payments, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing incentive programs and improve relationships. With thousands of merchandise options, 3,000+ gift cards worldwide, 85,000+ local merchant options, Visa, AmEx, and MasterCard cards, payment options including Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is essential to successful HR, demand generation, research, and customer incentive programs.

TruCentive is HIPAA and SOC2 Type2 compliant.

TruCentive has saved customers millions of dollars through eliminating waste by only charging for claimed incentives.

For more information about TruCentive's expanded merchandise offerings and other services, please visit www.trucentive.com.

