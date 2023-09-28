TruCentive streamlines gift, award, and incentive delivery with one-click project sharing

This new capability empowers users to scale their successful campaigns effortlessly, saving them precious time and resources. Our library of send-ready projects allows users to deliver gifts, awards, and incentives in less than a minute from project download to recipient delight. Tweet this

Project Sharing saves considerable time and ensures consistency and accuracy of brand and messaging across multiple programs. Projects may be shared across domains to any other TruCentive account, enabling one-click sharing of best practices.

Lori Harris, director of HR at United, expressed the benefits of Project Sharing, stating, "Project Sharing lets me quickly share complete appreciation and award campaigns with a single link for dozens of different departments across our organization. Project sharing adds significant efficiency to our workflow. TruCentive is instrumental in enabling our culture shift to a focus on opportunities for recognizing and rewarding positive contributions and building an attitude of appreciation and engagement at United."

Key features of Project Sharing include:

1. Complete Project Sharing: Build standardized projects with basic corporate-style elements or complete projects with incentives, values, and scheduled reminders depending on the use case and audience.

2. Single click sharing: Users can add projects to their TruCentive account with a single click of a shared project URL.

3. Privacy: No user or recipient information is included in shared projects.

4. Auto updating: Shared projects are updated without creating a new share link.

5. Account independent: The seamless reproduction of campaigns across various domains and between TruCentive accounts allows for the best practice replication and sharing of campaign settings, creative assets, and messaging.

The Project Sharing feature and access to the library of send-ready projects are available to all existing and new subscribers at no additional cost. To learn more about Project Sharing and TruCentive's reward and incentive solutions, visit www.TruCentive.com To view TruCentive's send-ready project library, visit www.trucentive.com/send-ready-incentive-projects/

Savings

TruCentive offers valuable savings features, where 100% of the value of unclaimed merchandise is automatically returned to the sender's account based on their selected expiration timeframe. Excess merchandise funds over the recipient's selected value are also returned to the sender's account.

About TruCentive

TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the delivery of Merchandise, Gift Cards, and Payments, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing programs and improve relationships. With thousands of merchandise options, gift cards worldwide, local gift cards, Visa and MasterCard cards, payment options including Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools; TruCentive is essential to successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs.

TruCentive takes pride in being a woman-owned business; learn more at http://www.trucentive.com.

