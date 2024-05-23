Truck Safety Coalition & Kentucky Law Enforcement Partner to Raise Awareness of Underride Crashes at TRUCK Safety Training

"Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes." Post this

The Truck Safety Coalition is proud to partner with the Lexington Police Department to provide this training. Featured speakers will include TSC board members, victim volunteers, and staff. One vital component of the roadshow is a side underride guard working model to provide an in-depth overview of how this technology can work on commercial motor vehicles. Jennifer Tierney who lost her father, James Mooney, in a side-underride crash said, "It is the opportunity of a lifetime to share our stories and collaborate with local partners on the frontlines who can make a real difference on this important, life-saving issue."

Zach Cahalan, Executive Director of Truck Safety Coalition stated, "Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes."

Truck Safety Coalition encourages law enforcement agencies, transportation officials, and other stakeholders to participate in these trainings and engage in our ongoing efforts to enhance truck safety.

For more information about TRUCK Safety Roadshows, please visit: www.trucksafety.org/trucksafetyroadshows

The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) is a partnership between Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH), also known as The CRASH Foundation, and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T.). The Truck Safety Coalition is dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries caused by truck-related crashes, providing compassionate support to truck crash survivors and families of truck crash victims, and educating the public, policymakers, and the media about truck safety issues. Visit our website at www.trucksafety.org.

