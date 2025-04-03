Truck Safety Coalition & Montana Department of Transportation to Raise Awareness of Underride Crashes

These violent crashes are horrific and are more often than not deadly! We must raise awareness on the importance of collecting accurate crash data to honor the lives of our loved ones forever lost in these crashes," shared Jennifer Tierney, family crash victim and Vice President, CRASH. Post this

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to educate and promote the issue of deadly underride crashes. My life forever changed in 1983 when my dad was killed in a side underride crash. These violent crashes are horrific and are more often than not deadly! We must raise awareness on the importance of collecting accurate crash data to honor the lives of our loved ones forever lost in these crashes," shared Jennifer Tierney, family survivor and Chair of Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH).

Zach Cahalan, Executive Director of Truck Safety Coalition, stated, "Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes. TRUCK Safety Roadshows will help save lives."

The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) is a partnership between Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH), also known as The CRASH Foundation, and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T.). The Truck Safety Coalition is dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries caused by truck-related crashes, providing compassionate support to truck crash survivors and families of truck crash victims, and educating the public, policymakers, and the media about truck safety issues. Visit our website at www.trucksafety.org.

Media Contact

Zach Cahalan, Truck Safety Coalition, 1 202-921-9526, [email protected], www.trucksafety.org

SOURCE Truck Safety Coalition