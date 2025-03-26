Truck Safety Coalition & Ohio Public Utilities Commission Partner to Raise Awareness of Underride Crashes

Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), the nation's leading victim advocacy organization dedicated to saving lives and preventing injuries from large truck crashes, is excited to announce its upcoming TRUCK (Training to Renew Underride Crash Knowledge) Safety Roadshow. The Roadshow is taking place in Columbus, Ohio, in collaboration with the Ohio Transportation Department. TSC's TRUCK Safety Roadshows aim to raise critical awareness about underride crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), the nation's leading victim advocacy organization dedicated to saving lives and preventing injuries from large truck crashes, is excited to announce its upcoming TRUCK (Training to Renew Underride Crash Knowledge) Safety Roadshow. The Roadshow is taking place in Columbus, Ohio, in collaboration with the Ohio Transportation Department. TSC's TRUCK Safety Roadshows aim to raise critical awareness about underride crashes—tragic incidents that occur when a passenger vehicle slides beneath a tractor-trailer.
Truck crash fatalities in Ohio have alarmingly surged in recent years, increasing 64% since 2014. At this critical time, the Truck Safety Coalition is proud to partner with the Ohio Department of Transportation to deliver this essential training. Participants will gain hands-on experience with a working side underride guard model, learn how to identify and document underride crashes, and receive training in assessing rear impact guard compliance.
Lisa Alleman lost her husband, Ronald Alleman in a tragic rear underride crash and shared her story at the training. "After the accident, our lives have never been the same. The ways we have been shattered linger even after all these years. Every joy is tinged with pain because Ron isn't here to share it with us. If rear impact guard protections had been stronger back then, Ron could still be with us today. Lawmakers and industry leaders must recognize that there are real families behind these statistics—families who deserve to be kept as safe as possible."
Zach Cahalan, Executive Director of Truck Safety Coalition stated, "Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes. TRUCK Safety Roadshows will help save lives."
The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) is a partnership between Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH), also known as The CRASH Foundation, and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T.). The Truck Safety Coalition is dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries caused by truck-related crashes, providing compassionate support to truck crash survivors and families of truck crash victims, and educating the public, policymakers, and the media about truck safety issues. Visit our website at www.trucksafety.org.
