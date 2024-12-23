Truck Safety Coalition & Tennessee Highway Patrol Partner to Raise Awareness of Underride Crashes at TRUCK Safety Training

"Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes. TRUCK Safety Roadshows will help save lives." -- Zach Cahalan, TSC Executive Director Post this

Ashley McMillan who lost her boyfriend, Michael Higginbotham in a tragic side-underride crash stated, "I support TSC because my boyfriend, Michael, was killed by a semi-truck in an underride crash on November 18, 2014. He was 33 years old. I was 31 when he died. That was ten years and 1 month ago - to the day. Losing Michael so tragically and at such a young age altered the course of my life. Grief isn't a five-stage program from which you graduate; and ultimately gifted me with a lifeline - a community of fellow crash victims. Through me, his family, and the truck safety community - Michael lives on."

Zach Cahalan, Executive Director of Truck Safety Coalition stated, "Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes. TRUCK Safety Roadshows will help save lives."

The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) is a partnership between Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH), also known as The CRASH Foundation, and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T.). The Truck Safety Coalition is dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries caused by truck-related crashes, providing compassionate support to truck crash survivors and families of truck crash victims, and educating the public, policymakers, and the media about truck safety issues. Visit our website at www.trucksafety.org.

