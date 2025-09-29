Truck Safety Coalition Issue Call for Change Following Release of Deadliest Truck Crash States Report

Tami Friedrich, TSC President and truck crash victim refuses to accept the status quo, "On behalf of victims and survivors across the nation, I call on Congress to take necessary and overdue action to substantially improve safety in the upcoming Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill." Post this

"New Mexico ranks second in the nation for truck crash fatalities — a tragic and unacceptable statistic. Truckers and drivers across New Mexico and the country deserve to travel our roads safely," said Senator Luján. "That is why I remain committed to pushing the Department of Transportation to act and implement common-sense solutions that prevent needless deaths and keep our roadways safe."

Tami Friedrich, TSC President and truck crash victim refuses to accept the status quo, "These fatal crashes are not inevitable. On behalf of victims and survivors across the nation, I call on Congress to take necessary and overdue action to substantially improve safety in the upcoming Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill."

As part of the Truck Safety Coalition's Sorrow to Strength Conference, truck crash victims and survivors from across the country were in Washington, DC today urging lawmakers and the Department of Transportation to take common sense solutions exist to reduce truck crash violence on our roads:

Require Automatic Emergency Braking for all newly manufactured classes of CMVs.

Pass the Sarah Debbink-Langenkamp Active Transportation Act (H.R. 2011/S. 944), allowing states increased flexibility for federally funded cyclist and pedestrian safety improvements.

The Senate needs to act and pass the Mail Traffic Deaths Reporting Act of 2025 (H.R. 75)

Congress must have FMCSA require new motor carriers to pass a knowledge exam proving that they know and can implement Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) required to safely operate a motor carrier business. Currently, new carriers do not have to prove ANY knowledge to start a business and put trucks on the road.

Congress must provide greater incentive for carriers to comply with existing statute that requires truck drivers to be tested for drugs and alcohol following a fatal crash. Currently, over 40% of regulated carriers disregard this requirement.

The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) is a partnership between Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH), also known as The CRASH Foundation, and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T.). The Truck Safety Coalition is dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries caused by truck-related crashes, providing compassionate support to truck crash survivors and families of truck crash victims, and educating the public, policymakers, and the media about truck safety issues. Visit our website at www.trucksafety.org.

