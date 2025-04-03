Truck1 as a Media Partner: Bridging Agri-Tech and Digital Trade at Konya Agriculture Fair 2025

Truck1 offers a digital platform that connects dealers, manufacturers, and farming enthusiasts, enabling them to build valuable business relationships and trade machinery. Post this

With 200,000+ visitors and 450+ exhibitors across a 96,000 m² venue, the fair offers distinct advantages:

For exhibitors: a platform to present products, forge business connections, and identify market opportunities.

For visitors: access to a diverse portfolio of agricultural technologies – tractors, harvesters, fertilisers, and sowing equipment.

Truck1: a digital partner in agri-tech

While the Konya Fair connects industry suppliers and buyers in person, Truck1, its media partner, extends this mission online. The platform features a vast selection of agricultural machinery – from cutting-edge innovations to classic models and affordable options.

European dealers on Truck1 list new and used equipment with detailed specs, photos, and videos. Some of them host auctions, enabling buyers to secure machinery at competitive prices. Thanks to its user-friendly interface, contacting sellers for inquiries or shipping arrangements is a streamlined communication.

Join the premier agriculture event

With the high season approaching, Konya Agriculture Fair 2025 is a strategic venue to gear up for the year. Meanwhile, Truck1 remains a reliable marketplace for buyers and sellers across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Online tickets: available on the official website.

Location: TÜYAP Konya International Fair Center, Turkey .

. Timing: 8–11 April: 09:30–18:00 | 12 April: 09:30–17:00.

