Truckee Gaming selects MOCHA for enterprise-wide Hospitality Upgrade

Truckee Gaming has selected Centennial Gaming's MOCHA suite to enhance Loyalty, Slot Operations, and the overall Customer Experience across their gaming enterprise of ten casinos throughout the state of Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centennial Gaming Systems today announced Truckee Gaming has selected MOCHA® for its burgeoning gaming enterprise. MOCHA (MObile Customer Hospitality Assistance) is Centennial's native, industry-leading operations enhancement application. The initial installation was completed at Rail City Casino in Sparks, Nevada, and will soon begin rolling out across all Truckee-managed locations. Together, the companies will roll out MOCHA's powerful club enhancement capabilities, newly released slot dispatch, slot maintenance tracking, and jackpot celebration features.

"We've chosen Centennial Gaming and MOCHA because of their cutting-edge technologies, driving efficient operations and great player service experiences within our operations. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the Centennial Gaming team," said Szymon Padkowski, Director of Marketing for Truckee Gaming LLC.

"We are thrilled to engage with Truckee Gaming," said Darryll Pleasant, Owner of Centennial Gaming Systems. "Szymon and the Truckee team are innovative and forward-thinking. We are excited to work together and create new and exciting features and capabilities."

About Truckee Gaming LLC

Truckee Gaming LLC is headquartered in Northern Nevada and is a leading owner and operator of locals-oriented casinos. Truckee Gaming owns and operates 10 casinos in Northern and Southern Nevada with over 2,600 slot machines. These casinos include associated gas stations, restaurants, an RV park, a California Lottery store, and other amenities. More information is available at https://truckeegaming.com/

About Centennial Gaming Systems.

Centennial Gaming Systems provides a suite of casino operations applications that allow operators to leverage existing infrastructure, enhance their operations, maximize staff time, and elevate customer service across their enterprise. More information is available at https://www.centennialgaming.com/

