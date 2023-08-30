Trucker Path Increases Load Exposure for MercuryGate TMS Customers

Our collaborative integration increases the exposure of available loads to qualified capacity, streamlines freight matching, and drives time savings and efficiency Tweet this

For carriers using Trucker Path's TruckLoads digital freight exchange the new MercuryGate integration provides the ability to quickly and easily view available loads, the opportunity to book loads instantly, and the capability to communicate with brokers directly via their MercuryGate TMS where they spend the majority of their time.

"MercuryGate's Smart Transportation platform is intentionally designed so that our users can seamlessly leverage the most effective transportation management tools to meet their business needs," said MercuryGate Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Varon. "We're pleased to advance our partnership with Trucker Path and make it easier for brokers and carriers to instantly connect freight with available capacity. As a result, our customers can cover more loads, fill more empty miles and eliminate time-consuming procurement processes that drive up cost."

This API connection allows MercuryGate users to quickly and easily post available loads to the Trucker Path community representing nearly a third of North American carriers. With direct API digital load posting these brokers are able to expand their load visibility and form relationships with Trucker Path's carrier network.

