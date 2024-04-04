Trucker Path Levels the Playing Field Between Large and Smaller Brokerages

Built for small to mid-size brokers, Trucker Path for Brokerages greatly simplifies the process of dispatching, tracking and managing loads awarded to carriers by freight brokers Post this

Trucker Path for Brokerages enables small to mid-size brokers to enjoy advanced features that streamline the interactions between the broker and carrier while making them both more efficient and productive. Providing their own customized version of the Trucker Path app to their carrier network gives brokers the ability to dispatch load details directly to drivers and track the progress of loads via an easy-to-use dashboard. Once deliveries are completed, the driver captures and uploads paperwork using the document scanner in the app for immediate processing.

"The value of Trucker Path for Brokerages extends beyond replacing cumbersome, manual, time consuming and error-prone freight management and paperwork processes for freight brokers and their customers," Oliver stated. "For small to mid-size brokers it also increases efficiencies and carrier satisfaction."

"Carriers also benefit from all the productivity tools the Trucker Path app offers the nearly one million North American truckers who already rely on the app regularly for truck-safe navigation, destination entry/exit guidance, real-time parking availability, fuel discounts, and more," Oliver added. "It helps make life on the road safer, easier and more productive for drivers while also helping improve recruiting and retention for brokers."

Trucker Path for Brokerages is available to small to mid-size freight brokers at very affordable pricing. More details can be found at http://www.truckerpath.com/for-brokerages. Brokers attending the TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference April 10 - 13, 2024 can visit the Trucker Path booth #116 for more information.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path, the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products, is a subsidiary of leading global SaaS provider, Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL). The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by nearly 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

