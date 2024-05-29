Trucker Path Users Can Now Save Up To 80% on Prescriptions

The million professional truck drivers who rely upon the Trucker Path app can now save on their prescription medications for free Post this

The Trucker Path Discount Prescription Card also includes an online pharmacy locator to accommodate truckers while at home or on the road. There is no cost to receive the card or access discounted prices. The card can be used at more than 65,000 pharmacies across the U.S., including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger, and Albertsons drug store locations.

Other benefits of the Trucker Path Discount Prescription Card include:

Coverage for almost all medications.

A look-up feature to find medications and discounted prices before you go to the pharmacy.

No requirement to provide personal information.

Simple, easy-to-use online ordering by submitting the savings card and your prescription to a participating pharmacy.

"Partnering with Trucker Path to offer drivers discounted prescriptions helps fulfill our shared commitment to help truckers reduce costs," said Greg Helmich, vice president of insurance at SASid, the nationally licensed insurance provider representing health care options offered to Trucker Path users. "We're proud to be a part of improving life on the road for users of the Trucker Path app."

Combined with Trucker Path/Teladoc telehealth programs, drivers can now access doctors, pharmacies, and discounted prescriptions while on the road.

For more information: https://truckerpath.americaspharmacy.com/medication/ and http://www.truckerpathhealth.com.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by nearly 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

