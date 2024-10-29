Trucker's Body Shop Revolutionizes Healthcare Access for America's Trucking Community

Affordable Telehealth Service for Truckers Offers Weight Loss Programs, General Health Services and Fitness Resources

SPOKANE, Wa. , Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker's Body Shop, a telehealth company led by doctors and founded by truckers for truckers, announced the launch of its comprehensive digital healthcare experience. Specifically crafted for the trucking industry, Trucker's Body Shop offers affordable healthcare solutions that are seamlessly integrated into the demanding schedules of America's drivers. The services are also extended to those who support them the most — their friends and family — making it easier than ever to access quality care for the entire trucking community.

"Truckers are the backbone of our economy, yet they often face substantial barriers to receiving the healthcare they need," said Garrett Steenblik, founder and CEO of Trucker's Body Shop. "We're changing that by offering healthcare that is both accessible and priced competitively to reflect what people in other countries pay, with fixed monthly costs for medication."

Trucker's Body Shop addresses critical health concerns truckers face, including weight management, general wellness, and access to medications. The platform is designed for on-the-go convenience, ensuring drivers can manage their health no matter where they are.

Trucker's Body Shop's Key Offerings Include:

Seamless physician support, including telehealth consultations with healthcare providers designed to fit trucker's busy schedule

Personalized wellness plans, including tailored nutrition and fitness guidance and an app that makes it easier to eat the right foods ● Access to medications addressing common health concerns weight loss, smoking cessation, sexual health, and hair loss

Prescription deliveries scheduled to align with drivers' home time or travel plans with no hidden fees or markups

Trucker's Body Shop offers flexible, transparent pricing that varies based on medication, dosage, and length of treatment. All pricing is available on the platform with no hidden fees. Weight loss services start at $79 per month for a basic membership. While not all therapies require a membership, drivers can access the semaglutide weight loss program for $175 per month. This program includes physician support and offers discounts on other personalized doctor-led therapies, including treatments for sexual health and smoking cessation.

Founded by trucker Garrett Steenblik, along with industry veteran Bob Perry, Trucker's Body Shop is built on a foundation of firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by truckers in maintaining their health. Steenblik, an established innovator in the logistics industry, achieved an impressive 200-pound weight loss while driving cross-country, which inspired him to build a solution that would help his trucking colleagues thrive.

Perry, with over 30 years of experience, is a longtime advocate for truckers' health. As a Medical Review Officer and a member of the executive board of the Convenient Care Association, which oversees major retail clinics, Perry has been instrumental in promoting driver wellness. He is the host of the FIT Drivers podcast, dedicated to improving trucker health nationwide.

Trucker's Body Shop proudly collaborates with industry organizations like Women In Trucking, reinforcing its commitment to the overall well-being of the trucking community. For more information about Trucker's Body Shop and its services, visit www.truckersbodyshop.com.

About Trucker's Body Shop

Trucker's Body Shop is a telehealth company committed to providing affordable healthcare solutions designed specifically for long-haul drivers. With competitive pricing, tailored wellness plans, and fixed medication costs, Trucker's Body Shop

helps drivers live healthier lives on the road. For more information, visit truckersbodyshop.com

