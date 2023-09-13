Trucking Industry Providers Name National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes Winners

Through the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, we celebrate the importance of these dedicated carriers and show our appreciation for their contributions and hard work Tweet this

The winners of weekly drawings who received a $500 Sheetz gift card, five free nights at any Motel 6 in the U.S. and a $100 Exxon Mobil fuel card were:

Matt T. of Valrico, FL ;

; Arthur M. of Hopatcong, NJ

Arlin H. of Nappanee, IN.

"Along with our iconic industry sponsor partners we are pleased to award these prizes as a way of saying thanks to drivers for their dedication," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "Truck drivers are an essential part of the nation's supply chain and are often overlooked. Through the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, we celebrate the importance of these dedicated carriers and show our appreciation for their contributions and hard work."

Active U.S. truck drivers with a valid Commercial Driver's License were eligible to enter the NTDA Sweepstakes. Winners of the weekly and grand prizes were randomly selected by a licensed third-party sweepstakes company.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs from September 10 – 16, 2023. The annual celebration recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

