TruckPro Expands California Operations with Acquisition of Advanced Distribution Company

TruckPro, LLC Acquires Advanced Distribution Company
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, announced today the successful acquisition of Advanced Distribution Company ("Advanced Distribution"), a well-established aftermarket supplier of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts and fleet maintenance and repair services based in Bakersfield, California. Founded in 1989, Advanced Distribution operates two locations and has built a solid reputation for reliability and commitment to customer service, providing essential support to businesses across the San Joaquin Valley.
"We enthusiastically welcome the Advanced Distribution team to the TruckPro family," said Chuck Broadus, Chief Executive Officer of TruckPro. "This experienced team brings invaluable expertise that will strengthen our capabilities in California. With a strong customer focus and long-standing presence, we are confident this combination is a great fit and will enhance the service, support, and offerings for customers in this market, including eCommerce solutions."
"Partnering with TruckPro marks an exciting step forward for our business and customers as we align with their extensive network and resources," said Terry Hearron, owner of Advanced Distribution. "Our associates are eager to embrace the growth opportunities this collaboration offers, and we are excited about our future together."
TruckPro's acquisition of Advanced Distribution is part of the company's ongoing expansion of its North American footprint and enhancement of its service and support capabilities for its customers.
About TruckPro, LLC
Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.
Media Contact
Steve Lockridge, TruckPro, 1 9012524432, [email protected], https://www.truckpro.com/
SOURCE TruckPro
Share this article