TruckPro Expands California Operations with Acquisition of Advanced Distribution Company

"We enthusiastically welcome the Advanced Distribution team to the TruckPro family. This experienced team brings invaluable expertise that will strengthen our capabilities in California," said Chuck Broadus, Chief Executive Officer of TruckPro. Post this

"Partnering with TruckPro marks an exciting step forward for our business and customers as we align with their extensive network and resources," said Terry Hearron, owner of Advanced Distribution. "Our associates are eager to embrace the growth opportunities this collaboration offers, and we are excited about our future together."

TruckPro's acquisition of Advanced Distribution is part of the company's ongoing expansion of its North American footprint and enhancement of its service and support capabilities for its customers.

About TruckPro, LLC

Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.

